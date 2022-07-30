Everything New in iOS 15.4 Beta 2: Face ID Updates, Tap to Pay Code and More – MacRumors

Ads

Apple today seeded the second betas of iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 to developers for testing purposes, and while there aren’t as many new features as we got in the first betas, there are some notable additions and changes worth highlighting.



With the second beta of iOS 15.4, Apple introduced support for the “Tap to Pay on iPhone” feature that is designed to allow NFC-compatible iPhones to accept payments through Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets, without requiring additional hardware.



Tap to Pay on ‌iPhone‌ is enabled in the iOS 15.4 beta, but it does require third-party providers to add support, so it is not yet available for use. There are no outward-facing signs of it that are visible to end users, but there’s a new “PaymentReceived” sound file and images that show off the Tap to Pay interface.

Code suggests that reward passes and refunds will be available with Tap to Pay.

When unlocking your ‌iPhone‌ while wearing a mask with the new Face ID with a Mask feature, you might be prompted to “Look Down” to unlock your device. This will pop up if you’re holding your ‌iPhone‌ lower than eye level as the ‌iPhone‌ needs eye contact for the mask unlocking feature to work.



Apple may be planning to roll out support for digital IDs and driver’s licenses in iOS 15.4. There isn’t a ton of evidence for this at the current time, but there is a mention of the feature in the PassKit code.

“Find out when your driver’s license or state ID is ready to use and get important updates about your ID,” it reads.

Graphics found in the iOS 15.4 code confirm that Apple is adding support for captive WiFi networks on the HomePod, allowing them to be used in situations where there’s a web portal or an additional sign-up step to access WiFi.



This is common in hotels, dorms, and similar situations where logins are required for WiFi.

There are other mentions of new features in the code that don’t necessarily link to visible changes in the iOS 15.4 update, but might turn out to be something in a later beta.

iOS 15.4 also adds support for ‌Face ID‌ with a Mask, introduces Universal Control, adds new emojis, and tweaks several other features.

We have a full list of changes introduced in the iOS 15.4 betas so far in our complete iOS 15.4 features guide.

