Solana Labs Faces Lawsuit; US Bans Crypto Holders From Writing Government Policies – CoinDesk

A class action suit filed in California federal court accuses key players in the Solana ecosystem of illegally profiting from SOL. Separately, U.S. officials who invest in crypto are now banned from working on crypto-related policy that could affect the value of their assets. CoinDesk Global Policy & Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De discusses the details.

