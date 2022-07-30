CRO price steady as Cronos unveils winners of its accelerator program – CoinJournal

Ads

Choose your language:

CRO price moved sideways on Thursday after the developers announced the first cohort of its accelerator program. Cronos is trading at $0.1317, which is about 14% above the lowest level this month.

Cronos is a leading smart contract platform that was unveiled in 2021 by Crypto.com. It is an EVM-compatible platform that has superior speeds, lower transaction costs, and strong compatibility with other chains. Cronos is built on top of Cosmos SDK.

In just a few months, Cronos has grown its ecosystem rapidly. It now has over 300 projects in all industries like gaming, non-fungible tokens (NFT), and decentralised finance (DeFi). According to DeFi Llama, apps in its ecosystem like MM Finance, VVS Finance, Tectonic, and Ferro have a combined total value locked (TVL) of over $1 billion.

In a statement on Thursday, Cronos unveiled the first cohort of developers who will receive funding as part of its $100 million accelerator program. These developers are spread across all industries like Web3 Gaming, Social Fi, and DeFi among others. Some of those developers are Eyeball Pool, The New Resistance, Wild Forest, and Bubble Maps.

Bubble Maps is a platform that provides auditing and analytics visualization tool for tokens and NFTs. Meshlink, on the other hand, is an all-in-one smart-contract management and transaction analytics platform for Web 3 teams. Glass Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers a Discretised-Liquidity-AMM model to improve efficiency. In a statement, Ken Timsit, Managing Director of Cronos Chain said:

“Cronos is dedicated to supporting a vibrant and growing ecosystem of dApps and users of DeFi, GameFi, SocialFi, and infrastructure analytics. Ultimately, this first cohort of the Cronos Accelerator Programme established a precedent for our program to champion projects that have the potential to lead the way in engaging and onboarding the next generation of Web3 users.”

More smart contract platforms have launched accelerator products worth billions of dollars. For example, Avalanche has two programs known as Rush and Multiververse that are providing over $600 million to developers. Just this week, Kadena Eco announced its inaugural list of its grants recipients.



The four-hour chart shows that CRO price rose slightly after the Federal Reserve decision. This performance was in line with that of other cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Solana. It has crossed the 25-day and 50-day moving averages. The two have even made a bullish crossover pattern.

Cronos has formed an ascending channel shown in blue. It also moved slightly above the important resistance at $0.1285, which was the chin of the double-top pattern. Therefore, the coin will likely continue rising as buyers target the key resistance at $0.15.

Keep updated with our round the clock and in-depth cryptocurrency news.

Unsub anytime

No SPAM ever!

After signing up, you may also receive occasional special offers from us via email. We will never sell or distribute your data to any third parties. View our privacy policy here.

Please be aware that some of the links on this site will direct you to the websites of third parties, some of whom are marketing affiliates and/or business partners of this site and/or its owners, operators and affiliates. We may receive financial compensation from these third parties. Notwithstanding any such relationship, no responsibility is accepted for the conduct of any third party nor the content or functionality of their websites or applications. A hyperlink to or positive reference to or review of a broker or exchange should not be understood to be an endorsement of that broker or exchange’s products or services.

Risk Warning: Investing in digital currencies, stocks, shares and other securities, commodities, currencies and other derivative investment products (e.g. contracts for difference (“CFDs”) is speculative and carries a high level of risk. Each investment is unique and involves unique risks.

CFDs and other derivatives are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how an investment works and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Cryptocurrencies can fluctuate widely in prices and are, therefore, not appropriate for all investors. Trading cryptocurrencies is not supervised by any EU regulatory framework. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Any trading history presented is less than 5 years old unless otherwise stated and may not suffice as a basis for investment decisions. Your capital is at risk.

When trading in stocks your capital is at risk.

Past performance is not an indication of future results. Trading history presented is less than 5 years old unless otherwise stated and may not suffice as a basis for investment decisions. Prices may go down as well as up, prices can fluctuate widely, you may be exposed to currency exchange rate fluctuations and you may lose all of or more than the amount you invest. Investing is not suitable for everyone; ensure that you have fully understood the risks and legalities involved. If you are unsure, seek independent financial, legal, tax and/or accounting advice. This website does not provide investment, financial, legal, tax or accounting advice. Some links are affiliate links. For more information please read our full risk warning and disclaimer.



source