Elon Musk's tweets puppy pic. This crypto surges nearly 1,000% | Mint – Mint

Elon Musk recently tweeted a picture of a Shiba Inu puppy sleeping on the floor which the billionaire captioned: ‘Floki has arrived’

Tesla CEO and SpaceX owner Elon Musk has often been responsible for pumping doge and other cryptocurrency prices on several occasions by sharing various references and memes on his social media feed as he is known for his interest on digital tokens and remains a strong believer of cryptos. And now, his recent tweet has pumped up the prices of some unknown cryptocurrencies.

Musk recently tweeted a picture of a new Shiba Inu puppy sleeping on the floor. The billionaire captioned the picture as ‘Floki has arrived’, which sparked the fuel in floki-themed cryptocurrency prices as some of them witnessed a sharp rally of nearly 1,000% in 24 hours.

Floki has arrived pic.twitter.com/2MiUKb91FT

As per CoinMarket Cap, cryptocurrency Shiba Floki prices skyrocketed nearly 1,000%, with the sharp rally coinciding with Musk’s tweet, and has been the biggest gainer $0.0000000534, being the latest crypto that’s a descendant of meme father Dogecoin,as per coinmarket cap. Another crypto, Floki Inu also rose up to 60% while Floki Shiba has risen 25%. Similary, Floki coin also saw a 250% surge after Musk’s tweet.

Dogecoin’s official twitter account reacted to Musk’s tweet saying, “Mr Musk sir, I just want to let you know that your doge is shaped somewhat like a small bean. Thank you. That is all.”

My Shiba Inu will be named Floki

This is not the first time that Musk’s tweets have pushed Shiba Inu or Floki related crypto prices as the entrepreneur tweet earlier on naming his Shiba Inu pet “Floki” fuelled sent the prices of such virtual tokens.

