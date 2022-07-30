Woah! MacBook Air M1 just dropped to $899 in Black Friday laptop deal – Tom's Guide

Ads

Tom’s Guide is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s why you can trust us.

By Denise Primbet published 12 November 21

Save big with this Black Friday laptop deal from Amazon

Black Friday deals season has officially arrived, meaning the best tech is getting massive price cuts. So if you’re on the hunt to get yourself a powerful laptop from Apple, now’s the time to act. We’ve just spotted one of the best MacBook deals available.

Right now, you can get the Apple MacBook Air M1 on sale for $899 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a whole $100 off, making it one of the biggest price drops we’ve seen for this 2020 laptop. One thing to note though is that the deal only applies to the 256GB configuration, available in all colors. If you’re in need more storage space, the 512GB model is also $100 off at Amazon (opens in new tab), though the offer is only for the gold option. Hurry though, as stock won’t last long.

MacBook Air (M1) 256GB: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100: The M1 MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its Apple Silicon. The M1 CPU also helped the MacBook Air reach over 14 hours on our battery test. For a limited time, Amazon has it on sale for $899, which is its cheapest price ever. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

The latest MacBook Air features a 13-inch 2,560 x 1600-pixel Retina display, 8GB of RAM, Apple’s 8-core M1 CPU, and a 256GB SSD — and it’s all packed in a slim 2.8-pound chassis that’s more portable than the MacBook Pro.

In our MacBook Air M1 review, we gave this model a near-perfect score thanks to its outstanding performance, comfortable keyboard design, HD webcam, and very strong battery life. We were also impressed with the True Tone technology, which allows the display to automatically adjust to your environment, thus being easy on the eyes.

Although we weren’t fans of its relatively thick bezels and lack of additional ports, the MacBook Air 2020 is still one of the best laptops right now. In fact, we went as far as stating that “the MacBook Air M1 has the speed and battery life to beat the best PCs.”

The powerful M1 chip allowed the Air to score 5,962 on the Geekbench 5.1 (Intel) multicore test, which was practically in a dead-heat with the 5,925 from the M1 MacBook Pro. It also soundly beat the 5,084 from the ZenBook 13 and the 5,319 from the XPS 13 (both tested with the Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU and 16GB of RAM), on the comparable Geekbench 5.2 test.

Overall, considering that Apple’s laptops rarely go on sale, this deal is an absolute bargain. And in case you wanted to browse through other discounts on Apple devices, make sure to check out our Apple Black Friday deals coverage for the latest updates.

Denise is a Life Reporter at Newsweek, covering everything lifestyle-related, including health, relationships, personal finance, beauty and more. She was formerly a news writer at Tom’s Guide, regularly producing stories on all things tech, gaming software/hardware, fitness, streaming, and more. Her published content ranges from short-form news articles to long-form pieces, including reviews, buying guides, how-tos, and features. When she’s not playing horror games, she can be found exploring East London with her adorable puppy. She’s also a part-time piano enthusiast and regularly experiments in the kitchen.

Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.

Thank you for signing up to Tom’s Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.

There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.

Tom’s Guide is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site (opens in new tab).

© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.

source