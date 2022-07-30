Best Amazon Prime Day Beauty and Makeup Deals 2022 – Oprah Mag

Ads

Rise and shine, gorgeous! Amazon has a lot of beauty steals in store for you, especially this Amazon Prime Day. The online e-commerce king is jam-packed with exciting goodies in the beauty and personal care department, so better grab a pen and notebook and write a list of all your favorite makeup, lotions, perfumes, and skincare regimens.

Self-care is so important to the mind, body, and soul…and confidence and love manifests beauty from the inside out. So, anything that makes you feel free and bold, own it! It could be as simple as rewarding yourself by shopping ahead of time with the early perks and beauty savings on Amazon Prime.

Starting with a few bucks on a Wet n Wild gel liner will get your eyes fabulously ready on a Friday night. If you’re looking for blockbuster tinted face creams and foundations, try Amazon’s bestselling IT Cosmetics CC Cream or L’Oréal Paris Foundation for full glow-up hydration!

Refresh your skin by revamping your skincare with the Turmeric Clay mask from ANAI RUI, followed by the NuFACE Facial Toning Device to tighten and lift the face, and hydrating it with some facial masks to help you recover from a night out. Don’t forget, lip balms are also one of the best essentials for every day, and top brands like Mario Badescu, Burt’s Bees, Honest Beauty, and many more are on sale right now!

Lastly, the right perfume for you could be Ariana Grande’s hit Cloud Eau De Parfum or Juicy Couture’s Viva La Juicy. Not on the list? That’s okay, Amazon offers a wide range of perfumes for Prime Day.

From head to toe, we’ve got you covered. These are all the Prime Day beauty deals that are thoughtfully picked for you to enjoy.

With lip balms in mind, Honest Beauty tinted lip care could be a great addition to your collection. Organic lovers will go gaga with this vegan and paraben-free formula. Not to mention, it comes in seven different hints of luscious colors.

The Wet n Wild $2 liner is a must-have and a top favorite on Amazon. Its ultra-pigmented color is smudge and waterproof and lasts up to 16 hours. You can glide it on effortlessly for a bolder look.

IT Cosmetics is known for its award-winning CC+ CREAM that acts entirely as your go-to foundation for full coverage. The cream is formulated with SPF 50, antioxidants, and vitamins that give real results. With instant perfection in a tube, rest assured that this CC+ Cream is the all-in-one makeup product you need in your life.

This L’Oréal Paris foundation is a lightweight and creamy formula that provides medium coverage with SPF 15. It will make you photo-ready, with a glow that lasts up to 24 hours.

And if you’re looking for an affordable but high-quality bundle of hydrating sheets for the face, this Korean beauty product from Facetory will do the trick. Feel rejuvenated every day.

ANAI RUI Clay and Mud Mask set is good facial therapy to detox your skin after a long week. It includes three different formulas- Turmeric, Green Tea, and Dead Sea Minerals. They restore and nourish the skin after each use.

Mario Badescu’s facial spray works like a charm! It is effective, gentle, and non-irritating. The famous pink mist is excellent for rejuvenating and clarifying the skin. Also, its collection features four different facial sprays to choose from.

Channeling that goddess glow? This holy grail highlighter MegaGlo from Wet n Wild is your shot to blind the gods with its shimmery shine to emphasize the cheekbones, brow bone, and Cupid’s bow.

This 12-shade eyeshadow from Maybelline New York showcases stunning earthy colors and some infused with rose gold pigments. Go aesthetically crazy and express yourself around the eyes.

Advance your skincare routine with the NuFACE Trinity starter toning kit. This device helps improve skin elasticity, reduces wrinkles, and contours the face in an instant.

This pure hyaluronic acid serum for the face is a moisture magnet. It has anti-aging properties that brighten and softens skin for a natural glow. Safe for all skin types and formulated with quality vegan ingredients suitable for sensitive skin.

This lotion deliciously runs an exotic scent of coconut milk, tangerine, and warm vanilla. OGX Coconut Miracle Oil Lotion adds luster and moisture to your body with the essence of tiara and vanilla bean extract. In addition, this product is paraben-free and sulfated surfactant-free. According to its customers, “It is a heavenly coconut genie inside a bottle!”

Introducing Mario Badescu’s ultra-nourishing lip balm infused with cocoa butter, coconut oil, shea butter, sweet almond oil, and vitamin E. Whether in a cold or warm season, this lip balm renews your lips, leaving them soft and supple.

Are you a Coca-Cola fan? If yes, then you’re going to love this Coca-Cola brand flavored lip balm party pack of 8.

Ariana Grande treats her fans with a fragrance that’s inspiring, dreamy, and playful. Its perfume notes begin with lavender blossom, juice pear, and bergamot. Secondary notes are whipped with coconut, praline, and rare vanilla orchid, while its base notes are sensually musky, woody, and cashmere.

Bring out your irresistible presence with Juicy Couture’s Viva La Juicy Eau De Parfum spray. It hints at flirtatious notes of mandarin, wild berries, jasmine, creamy vanilla, and caramel.

Burt’s Bees’ all-natural formula is one of the most trusted brands in beauty and personal care. This brand offers everything from lotions and creams to lip care and cleansers. Try this sweet tropical-flavored lip balm conditioned to hydrate and soften dry lips.

Looking for ways to style your hair? Try this ceramic curling iron designed to create bouncily curls and waves. Its versatile function gives you a fast heat up to 372 degrees Fahrenheit, with an auto-off button for safe handling.

This bestselling straightener and curling iron from Furiden Lite is easy to use and efficient in styling, leaving hair shiny and soft.

Maybelline’s 16-hour long-lasting Fit Me matte powder is ideal for normal to oily skin. Customers say it’s a miracle, gives a poreless look, and is a fantastic product for under-eye makeup setting.

Shape, define, and color your brows with the NYX Professional Makeup Eyebrow Pencil. It’s developed with a dual-ended brow pencil and brush, suitable for those on-the-go beauty enthusiasts who are ready to seize the day. Now you can definitely say your eyebrows are on fleek!

This almost perfect top coat from Covergirl locks in color that last all day and provides instant moisture for a soft and shiny lip finish.

NYX Professional Makeup Concealer is a perfect budget choice that fully covers skin imperfections (even the darkest and most red parts of your skin!) and is available in 23 shades.

This organic vegan bronzer from Elizabeth Mott is impressively lightweight and blendable with any powder or cream foundation, giving you a contoured sun-kissed finish. What a natural beach vibe it is!

L’Oréal’s True Match Blush has a super-blendable formula that is oil-free and non-comedogenic. Plus, it is also available in 12 natural shades complementing undertones in warm, neutral, and cool.

For a buildable and natural pop of vibrant and light color to the face, apply this blush as the last step to look fresh-faced and/or in love (wink, wink!).

Bellisso’s hair products with active biotin ingredients are an excellent treatment and support for hair loss, thinning, and dry hair.

Loaded with biotin and herbs, this deep anti-hair thinning shampoo and deep moisture conditioner from Pura D’or is going to revive your hair from scalp to ends.

Lastly, renew and remove all that dead skin with the M3 Naturals Charcoal exfoliating body scrub. Suitable for men and women!

