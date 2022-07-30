Samsung's latest phones could get four years of Android OS upgrades! – SamMobile

Ads

© 2022 SamMobile

SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last updated: February 7th, 2022 at 20:29 UTC+02:00

After Samsung set an example by extending the Android OS update policy from two to three major OS updates, the company appears to be doing it again at Unpacked 2022. According to a fresh leak, Samsung intends to extend the Android update policy for a handful of devices from three to four major OS updates.

In addition, the leak indicates that the Korean tech giant is now committed to providing security patches for five years instead of four.

So far, the devices that appear to be eligible for this upcoming policy are the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S22 series, as well as the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup, and the latest two foldable phones, i.e., the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

In other words, the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 will ship with Android 12, but thanks to this upcoming change in firmware policy, they should eventually be updated to Android 16 somewhere in 2025-2026. And, of course, aside from these four major Android OS upgrades, the aforementioned devices will enjoy at least five years of security updates.

Needless to say, this change would extend the life of new Galaxy phones and tablets by a considerable amount. Samsung customers will be able to stay up to date with Android OS features for longer before they’ll start thinking about forking over more money on upgrading to a newer phone or tablet. They’ll always have the option of upgrading sooner, but if Samsung wont force their hands, that’s a big plus.

Join SamMobile’s Telegram group and subscribe to our YouTube channel to get instant news updates and in-depth reviews of Samsung devices. You can also subscribe to get updates from us on Google News and follow us on Twitter.

You might also like

Having both a zoom camera and an ultra-wide camera, in addition to a regular camera, is par for the course on flagship smartphones these days. Zoom cameras in particular continue to be mostly exclusive to flagship devices, though there are differences in just how far you can zoom in depending on which smartphone you pick […]

Samsung is the best brand for customers who care about firmware updates. For several reasons. One is that Galaxy smartphones receive more Android OS upgrades than any other brand, including Google Pixel. The other is that Samsung is usually the first OEM to release new security patches, even ahead of Google. Samsung also provides the […]

Although Samsung has one of the best retail networks in the world and the best smartphone trade-in program among all other OEMs, chances are that many Samsung customers have had at least one unfavorable experience with the company’s support teams. Maybe a shipment got delayed, or the company didn’t want to repair your device under […]

Samsung has another Android OS beta program running behind closed doors. We learned about the internal One UI 5.0 beta for the Galaxy S22 series a couple of weeks ago, and now, Samsung appears to have launched a One UI 4.1.1 beta firmware for the Galaxy S21 Ultra in the UK. The One UI 4.1.1 […]

Samsung made the switch to display panels with Quad HD resolution on its flagship phones almost a decade back, and a few years later, the company introduced the option to change the display resolution on flagship Galaxy phones. Almost every flagship Galaxy phone since the Galaxy Note 4 has featured a Quad HD+ display panel, […]

Samsung is once again pairing its Neo QLED 8K TVs with the Galaxy S22 flagship phone series. This time, it’s for a UK promotion that effectively allows Neo QLED customers to get a Galaxy S22 Ultra for free. Samsung’s “Shoot in 8K, Watch in 8K” campaign starts today, July 20, and lasts until August 16. […]

July 2022 security patch

Devices

Samsung Galaxy M13

SM-M135F

Samsung Galaxy M23

SM-M236B

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

SM-M336B

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

SM-A536B

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

SM-A736B

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

SM-A336B

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

SM-M536B

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

SM-X700

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G

SM-X706B

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

SM-X800

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G

SM-X806U

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

SM-X900

SamMobile Weekly Newsletter

Best picks

Social media

Reviews

© 2022 SamMobile

source