The 30 Best Movies on Disney Plus Hotstar [April 2022] – StreamingRant

Your world is not confined to your TV anymore. The era of online streaming has arrived, and now you can enjoy the best movies on Disney Plus Hotstar in USA.

Let’s end your quest for a streaming service that will keep the whole family entertained with Disney Plus Hotstar. With an extensive library of classic and new top movies on Hotstar, there’s something for everyone. Plus, you can watch shows from popular networks like ESPN and ABC without ever having to leave your home.

This read will give you insight into the 30 best movies on Disney Plus Hotstar. So whether you’re looking for a classic Disney movie or a Bollywood blockbuster, you’ll find something to watch on Hotstar.

However, Disney+ Hotstar is a geo-restricted platform and to watch it you will need the best streaming VPN to bypass the geo-restrictions.

Here are the best movies on Disney Plus Hotstar:



Director: Cory Finley

Writers: Robert Kolker, Mike Makowsky

Runtime: 1h 48m

Cast: Welker White, Ray Romano, Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, Stephanie Kurtzuba, Annaleigh Ashford

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

This movie is sure to send chills down your spine with a treat of intriguing plot and twists. A student reporter uncovers a theft act of epic proportions by the very beloved superintendent of Rosyln school district, superintended. Now, Frank is forced to work out a convincing cover-up for himself and his assistants. Follow his journey and keep yourself entertained by this nail-biting thriller. One of the best Disney Plus Hotstar movies.

Directors: Simon Curtis

Writers: Garth Stein, Mark Bomback

Runtime: 1h 49m

Cast: Jackie Minns, Milo Ventimiglia, Kevin Costner, Marcus Hondro, Andres Joseph, Ian Lake

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Are you still waiting for something to spice up your nights, and you won’t believe it is right on Disney Plus Hotstar. Follow the heartwarming story of a golden retriever, Enzo Swift being inspired by his owner, a race car driver, and follow the judgment of the old wise dog upon life and techniques implemented on the racetrack being sufficient to survive through it. Enjoy this touching narration all night long!



Director: Kenneth Branagh

Writers: Agatha Christie, Michael Green

Runtime: 1h 54m

Cast: Willem Dafoe, Penelope Cruz, Kenneth Branagh, Elliot Levey, Asan N’Jie, Yassine Zeroual

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

This movie has an amazing storyline. Meet Hercule Poirot, a renowned detective who decides to travel on orient express but gets his ride stopped due to a small avalanche. Little did he know about his recruitment for solving the case of a planned murder which also occurred during the journey. Check out this nerve-jangling thriller the best Disney Plus Hotstar movie if you want a suspenseful night with your friends!



Director: Cameron Crowe

Writers: Cameron Crowe, Benjamin Mee, Aline Brosh McKenna

Runtime: 2h 4m

Cast: Cameron Crowe, Scarlett Johansson, Matt Damon, Benjamin Mee, Elle Fanning, Colin Ford

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

A treat of intriguing plot and twists, this movie is sure to send chills down your spine. Set in southern California, a family of a broken husband and mourning children chose to live in the countryside. They want to move on from the grieving reality of the death of their significant family member, Benjamin Mee’s wife and mother of his children.

Watch this entertaining masterpiece of thriller manifesting how the family endeavors to save the life of a dying zoo and stay cheered up with your friends.



Director: Marc Webb

Writers: Tom Flynn

Runtime: 1h 41m

Cast: Jenny Slate, Chris Evans, Mckenna Grace, Octavia Spencer, Crystal Freyermuth, Michael Kendall Kaplan

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Get ready for a nail-biting thriller on your way, “Gifted” which will surely leave chills down your spine. In a place where mutants are treated with mistrust and fear, an institute to aid these odds battles to restore equal restfulness for them, endeavoring to achieve an undisturbed environment. Follow this roller-coaster ride to get all cheered up in your times of boredom! One of the best movies to watch with your friends and family.



Director: Randall Wallace

Writers: William Nack, Mike Rich

Runtime: 2h 3m

Cast: Margo Martindale, John Malkovich, Penny Chenery, Diane Lane, Otto Thorwarth, Dylan Walsh

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

This nerve-jangling thriller is a treat for horse riding lovers as it manifests the tough journey of Penny Chenery Tweedy working for her father’s Meadow Stables, despite her lack of horse-racing knowledge. Accompanied by the assistance of her trainer, Lucien Laurin, Penny beats all odds by winning the first Triple Crown in twenty-five years. Follow her journey to make the most of your movie nights! Ah! Breathtaking story to watch with your friends.



Director: Matthew Vaughn

Writers: Mark Millar, Matthew Vaughn, Jane Goldman

Runtime: 2h 10m

Cast: Mark Strong, Colin Firth, Taron Egerton, Ralph Fiennes, Samuel L. Jackson, Halle Berry, Channing Tatum

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

If you want to experience a gripping, suspenseful thriller, with some action look no further than Kingsman: The Secret Service. When a young, promising street kid, Eggsy gets fed up with his oppressing guardian, his drastic steps of hurting his friend lead him to the hands of a spy organization that recruits him into its training program. Witness his tough journey, full of twists and turns, and stay entertained all night long!



Director: Guillermo del Toro

Writers: Vanessa Taylor, Guillermo del Toro

Runtime: 2h 3m

Cast: Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Doug Jones, Richard Jenkins, Michael Stuhlbarg, Octavia Spencer

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Sometimes, you just need to watch a good thriller movie or show to get your heart racing and to feel fresh. The Shape of Water is the perfect film for those times when you need a scare. The movie uncovers the harsh reality of an isolated Elisa who forms a unique relationship with the lonely janitor, Zelda. Witness the discovery of a secret classified experiment they carry out together and enjoy this thriller treat.

Director: Ridley Scott

Writers: Andy Weir, Drew Goddard

Runtime: 2h 24m

Cast: Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jessica Chastain, Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig, Sebastian Stan, Michael Pena

IMDb Rating: 8.0 /10

Curl up on your couch and get ready to witness the struggle of a resilient astronaut Watney, who was accepted dead after a powerful storm and stuck alone on an inimical planet. Millions of miles away his team works determinedly for his return, while he uses his survival instincts to not only signal Earth but also to stay alive. Follow him in his robust struggle to make the most of your movie night.



Director: Roland Emmerich

Writers: Roland Emmerich, Dean Devlin

Runtime: 2h 25m

Cast: Jeff Goldblum, Bill Pullman, Will Smith, Vivica A. Fox, Randy Quaid, Judd Hirsch, Margaret Colin

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

The Independence: Get your hands on a chilling thriller to witness aliens invade the earth with the intention to dismantle it. Communication structures globally, are sent into disorder by a bizarre climatic impedance. David Levinson, a link specialist, uncovers that the aliens are set to attack various locations within a day. What fate awaits the survivors of this menacing encounter? Find your answers by exploring this hair-raising plot to get all cheered up on your movie nights.



Director: Darren Aronofsky

Writers: John J. McLaughlin, Andres Heinz, Mark Heyman

Runtime: 1h 48m

Cast: Winona Ryder, Vincent Cassel, Mila Kunis, Natalie Portman, Barbara Hershey, Benjamin Millepied

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Director: Kevin Macdonald

Writers: Giles Foden, Jeremy Brock, Peter Morgan

Runtime: 2h 3m

Cast: Gillian Anderson, Kerry Washington, James McAvoy, Forest Whitaker, Simon McBurney, David Oyelowo

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Witness a searing portrait of violence and repression in one of the best movies on Hotstar. Told through the eyes of his personal physician, the film follows Amin’s rise to power and the atrocities committed by his regime. The Last King of Scotland is a gripping tale of one man’s descent into madness. It might not be an easy watch, it’s an important one that sheds light on the horrific events during Amin’s reign.



Director: Josh Boone

Writers: John Green, Michael H. Weber, Scott Neustadter

Runtime: 2h 6m

Cast: John Green, Nat Wolff, Ansel Elgort, Shailene Woodley, Willem Dafoe, Laura Dern, Sam Trammell

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

If you want to experience a beautiful yet emotional plot with fantastic chemistry then ‘The Fault in Our Stars is the best option. Their relationship is all the more special due to their meeting and falling in love at the cancer support group despite caring about their deadly sickness. Twist and turns will keep you hooked to make the most of your movie night! This is one of the best movies to watch with family.



Director: James Cameron

Writer: James Cameron

Runtime: 2h 42m

Cast: Michelle Rodriguez, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Joel David Moore, Giovanni Ribisi

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

A harrowing thriller movie that makes it perfect for the list of best movies on Disney Plus Hotstar. Witness the journey of a paraplegic marine, Jake Sully as he lands on an isolated planet, Pandora to complete the assigned mission by Parker Selfridge. However, his alliance is hard to maintain due to Parker planning to invade the local Na’vi land, leaving Jake in a growing conflict of choice. Follow him in his struggle of fighting against the odds for the unknown end.



Director: Thomas Kail

Writers: Ron Chernow, Lin-Manuel Miranda

Runtime: 2h 40m

Cast: Anthony Ramos, Daveed Diggs, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ariana DeBose, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Jonathan Groff

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Introducing Hamilton on Disney Plus Hotstar! This exclusive live recording of the smash Broadway hit captures America’s favorite founding father in all his glory. Follow Alexander Hamilton’s life story as it unfolds, with the performance of the original Broadway cast and crew at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. With history coming to life before your eyes, this is a must-see for all fans of Americana and theater alike. Get your hands now on this unavoidable historical event.



Director: Niki Caro

Writers: Lauren Hynek, Amanda Silver, Rick Jaffa

Runtime: 1h 55m

Cast: Donnie Yen, Jet Li, Liu Yifei, Gong Li, Yoson An, Jason Scott Lee, Jimmy Wong

IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

This movie follows the storyline of the young Chinese maiden in lethal combat to save her timeworn father. Veiled as a male warrior she sets out to battle all the odds. She not only overcomes the unexpected challenge, sent by her own ancestors a tiny disgraced dragon, Mushu to stop her but also the approaching troubles. Featuring pulse-pounding suspense and an intense plot, Mulan is sure to keep you glued to the screen.



Director: James Mangold

Writer: Jason Keller, John-Henry Butterworth, Jez Butterworth

Runtime: 2h 32m

Cast: Caitriona Balfe, Jon Bernthal, Matt Damon, Christian Bale, Josh Lucas, Noah Jupe, Tracy Letts

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Looking to get your heart racing? Then check out one of the best movies on Disney Plus Hotstar. This pulse-pounding movie tells the true story of how American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles took on corporate interference and the laws of physics to build a revolutionary race car for Ford. With stunning visuals and an unforgettable story, Ford V Ferrari is a must-watch for any fan of racing or auto design.



Director: Chloe Zhao

Writers: Jessica Bruder, Chloe Zhao

Runtime: 1h 48m

Cast: Gay DeForest, Bob Wells, David Strathairn, Frances McDormand, Patricia Grier, Tay Strathairn

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

When everything she built crumbled, one woman refused to give up. Find one of the best movies on Hotstar, Nomadland, the story of a journey through tragedy and loss towards a new way of life. Award-winning director Chloé Zhao beautifully captures the American West as our heroine travels from town to town, finding community and connection in unexpected places. It’s an uplifting film that celebrates the strength of the human spirit.



Director: Neeraj Ghaywan

Writers: Akbar Allahabadi, Bashir Badr

Runtime: 1h 49m

Cast: Richa Chadha, Sanjay Mishra, Vicky Kaushal

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Get ready for a spine-tingling thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat in one of the top movies on Hotstar. 4 lives meet along the Ganges: a low caste lad hopelessly in love, a daughter plagued with guilt over a sexual relationship that ended tragically, a hapless father with failing morals, and a lively toddler longing for a family, longing to escape the moral constraints of a small-town.



Director: Steve McQueen

Writers: Gillian Flynn, Steve McQueen

Runtime: 2h 9m

Cast: Viola Davis, Liam Neeson, Jon Bernthal

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Disney Plus Hotstar brings you the amazing story of “Widows” which tells the story of 4 women who have nothing in common except a debt left by their deceased husbands’ illegal actions. Set in modern Chicago at a moment of upheaval, tensions rise as Linda, Veronica, Alice, and Belle seize control of their fate and scheme to establish a future on their own terms. One of the best movies of Disney Plus Hotstar.



Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Writers: Tony McNamara, Deborah Davis

Runtime: 2h

Cast: Rachel Weisz, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Stone, Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss, Joe Alwyn, James Smith

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Scrolling for hours for something new to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar? Check out The Favourite, a historical drama that tells the story of Queen Anne and her two closest confidantes, one of whom is a new arrival at court. With stunning cinematography and great performances from Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz, and Emma Stone, this movie will captivate you from beginning to end. So settle in to enjoy one of the top movies on Hotstar.



Director: Shawn Levy

Writers: Zak Penn, Matt Lieberman

Runtime: 1h 55m

Cast: Taika Waititi, Dwayne Johnson, Jodie Comer, Ryan Reynolds, Aaron W Reed, Joe Keery, Pokimane

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

You’re about to embark on an action-packed adventure that will have you laughing from the beginning until the end. The guy is nothing more than a minor character in his own video game, but when he discovers this truth everything changes. It’s time for him to meet new friends along with enemies who want what he has. This comedy provides incredible special effects with one of Hollywood’s finest casts – don’t miss seeing Free Guy when it expands into Disney Plus Hotstar.



Director: Ridley Scott

Writers: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Nicole Holofcener

Runtime: 2h 32m

Cast: Adam Driver, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jodie Comer, Caoimhe O’Malley, Alex Lawther, Harriet Walter

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Find an epic tale of honor and revenge, in one of the top movies on Hotstar. King Charles VI declares that Knight Jean de Carrouges settle his dispute with his squire by challenging him to a duel. As the two men prepare for battle, they must grapple with the weight of their past sins and the deadly consequences. With stunning visuals and an unforgettable story, The Last Duel is perfect for fans of medieval action movies.



Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Writers: M. Night Shyamalan

Runtime: 2h 9m

Cast: Diana Silvers, Spencer Treat Clark, Bruce Willis, James McAvoy, Nina Wisner, Luke Kirby, Adam David Thompson

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

There’s still room for a thriller in our list of best movies on Hotstar, the movie Glass will remain perfect for it. This suspenseful film follows security guard David Dunn as he uses his supernatural abilities to track down Kevin Wendell Crumb, a man with twenty-four personalities. With a twisted plot, you won’t be able to predict what happens next. Check out the nerve-jangling movie on Disney Plus Hotstar today and experience Glass for yourself.



Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Writers: Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, Abhiruchi Chand

Runtime: 2h 35m

Cast: Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Ranbir Kapoor

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

This movie is the perfect choice for lovers of biopics as it remarkably discovers the debatable life of one of the finest TV artists, Sanjay Dutt. Endeavoring numerous achievements despite the constant hurdles which varied from drug addictions to threatening terrorism accusations. Witness this controversial individual battling against his wild self and struggling against crushing external forces in this thriller-packed treat. One of the best films indeed.



Director: James Mangold

Writers: Michael Green, Scott Frank, James Mangold

Runtime: 2h 17m

Cast: Boyd Holbrook, Dafne Keen, Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman, Richard E. Grant, Stephen Merchant

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Find a thrilling action film that is set in the future where mutants are nearly extinct. But when Laura, a mutant child pursued by scientists, comes to Logan for help, he must get her to safety. With action-packed scenes and an emotionally charged story, Logan is sure to keep you entertained from beginning to end. So don’t wait any longer, head over to Disney Plus Hotstar and watch Logan today!



Director: Pa. Ranjith

Writers: Maginan, Shivgopal Krishna, Ranjeet Bahadur

Runtime: 3h 5m

Cast: Nana Patekar, Huma Qureshi, Rajinikanth, Anjali Patil, Sakshi Agarwal, Easwari Rao, Aravind Akash

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

The film “Kaala” tells the story of a man who stands up to injustice and fights for his community despite being faced with seemingly insurmountable odds. The movie is set against the backdrop of Dharavi’s sprawling slums, where you can see Tamil culture in all its glory. Kaala is a must-watch film for anyone who wants to understand the life of Tirunelveli-based Tamils, who struggles and faces hardships living in large numbers in Mumbai.



Director: Kunal Deshmukh

Writer: Pooja Ladha Surti, Dheeraj Rattan, Shridhar Raghavan

Runtime: 2h 26m

Cast: Diana Penty, Mohit Raina, Sunny Kaushal, Radhika Madan, Victoria Malinjod, Vidhatri Bandi

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Enjoy a passionate love story that is sure to tug at your heartstrings in one of the best movies on Hotstar. The story follows two couples – one who is in an egoistic relationship, and the other who is enamored with each other. The contrast between these lovers provides an interesting perspective on love itself. Whether you’re a hopeless romantic or a cynic, this film is sure to leave you thinking about what true love really means. Considered the best movie. Such an entertaining film.



Director: Kanishk Varma

Writer: Ashish P. Verma

Runtime: 1h 57m

Cast: Neha Dhupia, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Rukmini Maitra, Vidyut Jammwal, Ivy Haraison, Chandan Roy

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Find another top movie on Hotstar. This edge-of your seat action thriller will have you holding your breath until the final credits roll. When a gang of criminals takes Sanak’s wife and other hostages, he must fight overwhelming odds to save them. With stunning visuals that are sure to entertain and educate viewers about Indian culture, Sanak has all bases covered, so don’t miss it! One of the best Bollywood movies to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.



Director: David Dhawan

Writers: Yunus Sajawal, Farhad Samji, Sajid

Runtime: 2h 25m

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Abhinay Raj Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher

IMDb Rating: 3.7/10

When his father discovers a smuggling enterprise and a royal pin, 2 twin brothers born to a decent businessman are parted at birth. Over a series of circumstances and a turn of events, one of the boys is presumed to be dead but merely resurfaces stronger after experiencing life on the road to reconcile with his parents. Both of the boys’ lives are intertwined in unexpected ways and a comic of mistakes since they are genetically linked by reflexes. They finally band together to bring down the smuggling ring and save their family from the disaster that awaits them.

This is our summed-up list of the best movies on Disney Plus Hotstar. These top movies on Hotstar ‌offer you more than you expect. Each will let you witness jaw-dropping twists and keep you engaged from the beginning to the very end. Stream them on Disney Plus Hotstar now to enjoy!

Disney Plus Hotstar offers an amazing selection of movies, TV shows, documentaries, and more. You can find something for everyone in the family. And if you’re a fan of Bollywood movies, then you’ll be happy to know that Hotstar has one of the largest libraries of Hindi movies.

