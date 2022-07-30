Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Defense World

Ads

Posted by admin on Jul 27th, 2022

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $105.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.25. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.27.

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).





Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts’ ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s FREE daily email newsletter.

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $710,000 Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

source