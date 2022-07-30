Download striking 'Apple Stage' wallpaper for Mac, iPad and iPhone – Cult of Mac

Ads

By David Snow • 9:15 am, July 22, 2022

Designer and Apple maven Basic Apple Guy offered a delightful surprise Friday with his new “Apple Stage” wallpaper for Mac, iPad and iPhone.

The stunning rainbow wallpaper sports a design inspired by the real-life, six-color stage structure created by Cupertino design legend Jony Ive at Apple Park.



On Friday morning Basic Apple Guy shared the new Apple Stage Wallpaper for Apple devices on his website and Twitter.

“While all the world’s a stage, this one’s more striking than others,” he said.

The gorgeous wallpaper is free, but you’re welcome to tip Basic Apple Guy to support his work.

Here’s some of his description of his creative process:

The process of realizing this design was quite serendipitous. I had a concept for a dark wallpaper in mind, but it was nothing like how this wallpaper ultimately turned out. In fact, the finished product was the result of experimenting with, narrowing down, and building on effects until I produced a design that I fell in love with. It’s the graphic design equivalent of a fluke pool shot you claim you intended to make all along. I couldn’t be happier with the final result and proud to be releasing it as a brand new wallpaper for your iPad, Mac, & iPhone. Enjoy!

Head over to Basic Apple Guy’s website to download the new Apple Stage Wallpaper for your devices.

Basic Apple Guy also shared details on his inspiration, the original creation of the rainbow stage at Apple Park. This is actually the fourth related wallpaper he’s made. Jony Ive’s custom build of the stage required a staggering 25,000 pieces.

A one-of-a-kind, custom designed, 25,000-piece six-colour stage designed by Jony Ive himself – a finishing touch to Apple Park ahead of his departure later that year. The colourful rainbow arches are a joyful presence on the campus and a popular photo op for employees and folks lucky enough to visit the campus. You might say I have a bit of a thing for this arch, having released four wallpapers in the previous 14 months featuring Ive’s iconic creation.

