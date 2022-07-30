US' Slick City announces high-fashion utility-based NFT collection – Fibre2fashion.com

Ads

NFT holders will get to enjoy limited-supply drops of upgradable, top-tier NFT fashion pieces.

Slick City also plans to showcase and sell digital accessories in metaverse fashion shows via platforms such as Victoria VR. The holder of the digital NFT will be the sole registered owner of the associated physical collectible, in a unique and value-adding twinship of the digital and physical, the company said in a press release.

Slick City NFT holders will be able to interact with like-minded individuals in a safe space where they can freely network and participate in discussions on gender and racial equality, LGBTQIA rights, mental health, environmental consciousness and other issues affecting the community. When SC has amassed its first 4,444 citizens, a portion of the proceeds (10 per cent of initial mint and 0.5 per cent of secondary sales) will be donated to charities like Clean Air Task Force, Girls Not Brides, Planned Parenthood and National Center For Transgender Equality.

Led by fashion and media influencer Lea Lorraine, the project is built around a sci-fi-themed futuristic setting, founded on elevated principles of equality, identity and governance. Slick City prioritises these crucial pillars in creating an egalitarian metaverse where citizens can be themselves regardless of their colour, gender identity, clothing style or way of thinking, the release added.

Fibre2Fashion News Desk (KD)

Textiles | On 30th Jul 2022

