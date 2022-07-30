NFT Marketplace Hashgreed Secures $1M For Asset Tokenization – Block Build Africa

Ads

The Hashgreed platform was created to make it easier for both individuals and enterprises to use web3 solutions for asset tokenization, commerce, and creativity. Additionally, the platform hosts WorkFi and DeFi solutions.

Users can develop, sell, and purchase art NFTs; shop on Hashdealz, a web3-powered e-commerce category; have ownership of fractional real estate NFTs; recruit and pay freelancers using crypto and stablecoins; save and make money in the dollar stable coins $BUSD and $KUSD; transfer money to others via African stable coins; and much more.

Hashgreed also offers NFTs to Nigerians via its own stable token, the $HASH, and soon expects to introduce stable coins for a number of important African currencies.

The money would allow Vinekross to pursue registration with the Nigeria Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as it gets ready for an ICO event later this year, according to Efosa Ighodaro, the founder and CEO of Vinekross Technology Limited, the parent business of Krosscoin Ecosystem.

“Through very safe and sound tokenomics and governance, where all circulating tokens are controlled by KSS holders, Vinekross is aiming to be the largest local blockchain ecosystem and community in Africa. In a few years, we would like to be a corporation that trades on the Nigerian Stock Exchange,” he stated.

Hashgreed offers low-interest DeFi-powered loans, a blockchain-powered file accreditation tool, a multipurpose NFT/web3 marketplace, access to ownership in real estate and IT firms, and other services.

The African continent faces a number of issues, including the underpayment of young entrepreneurs and creators, their exclusion from lucrative investment opportunities, their struggle with intellectual property theft, their need for financing, a safe and secure marketplace, and a supportive community.

The distribution of material on the continent is quickly evolving to include Hashgreed. It takes pleasure in making NFT simple and available to Africans.

Don’t miss important articles during the week. Subscribe to blockbuild weekly digest for updates.

Technologies are taking the world! Our team does all the best for you to know the latest news, the hottest offers, and authoritative reviews.

We’re social. Connect with us:

Get the latest creative news from FooBar about art, design and business.

Agree to the our terms and policy agreement.

Type above and press Enter to search. Press Esc to cancel.

Be the first to know the latest updates

source