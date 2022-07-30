28 Quotes For Your Instagram Bio About Life That 20-Somethings Will Really Appreciate – Elite Daily

Ads

When it comes to life, I’m not an expert. Sure, I have a fairly good grip on my relationships and friendships, and can quote reruns of New Girl like it’s my full-time job. I know how to perfectly brew a cup of vanilla tea, and have a consistent Instagram feed. (That’s sort of a victory, right?) But, I also know that there is still a lot for me to experience, learn, and love. There are beautiful places I’ve never been to, and curveballs I’ve yet to face. In the meantime, though, I’m just going to gather some quotes for your Instagram bio about life for all the 20-somethings out there. Thank me later!

Now, let’s consider this decade of our lives to be the best one yet. Let’s call it a club, that has meetings with only the best snacks. (Homemade chocolate chip cookies, popcorn, and chicken nuggets with a variety of dipping sauces included, of course!) That way, we approach every day with a positive mindset and the unwavering belief that we can, and will, change the world.

This club will remind us that, even on our tough days, three things are happening: First off, we’re not alone. Second, we’re doing our very best, and that deserves a round of applause. *Cue the claps.* And third, we always have a million reasons to love our lives.

Truth is, you don’t have to be an expert at life to see that. You just need to realize that there’s a lot to appreciate and be grateful for at all times. The coffee stains lead to new outfits, and the breakups make room for greater love stories. The endings lead to new beginnings, and there’s likely another episode of your favorite show on Netflix after this one rolls the credits.

Simply make this realization by scrolling through these 28 quotes about life, and then putting one in your Instagram bio. It’ll change your perspective on where you’re at right now, and where you’re going. It might just inspire your followers, too.

1. "Be different, babe."

2. "I think you should just go for it."

3. "She was just another girl. Playing hopscotch with the stars." — Atticus

4. "There’s no time to be bored in a world as beautiful as this."

5. "What would Beyoncé do?"

6. "An optimist is the most radical things you can be."

7. "Good vibes found here."

8. "I don’t know everything, but I know enough."

9. "Living life is a style that few choose to wear."

10. "Your breakthrough is coming."

11. "Let the ocean worry about being blue." — Alabama Shakes, "Hang Loose"

12. "The world looks beautiful on you."

13. "If you were looking for a sign, here’s one."

14. "Love the life you live." — Bob Marley

15. "Just hanging, how about you?"

16. "Say yikes and move on."

17. "You can find me where the music meets the ocean." — Zac Brown Band, "Jump Right In"

18. "Up in the clouds, on my way to unknown things."

19. "Live by the sun, love by the moon."

20. "Everything comes to you at the right time."

21. "Keep going, you’re getting there."

22. "Doing this sweet thing called life."

23. "The universe needs you and your vibes."

24. "Be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud." — Maya Angelou

25. "Wherever you are, be all there." — Jim Elliot

26. "You have to find that place that brings out the human in you. The soul in you. The love in you." — r.m. Drake

27. "Love her, but leave her wild." — Atticus

28. "I have found that if you love life, life will love you back." — Arthur Rubinstein

Do yourself a favor, and choose to enjoy this decade and being 20-something. Appreciate every experience, lesson, and love story — and use those moments to write your own quotes about life.

