iPad Air review: ‘Pro’ enough for most people – The Washington Post

A nice screen. Excellent performance. Respectable battery life.
On paper, Apple’s new iPad Air has everything it needs to win over would-be tablet owners. And after living with one for a few days, I’m mostly convinced: It’s an all-around excellent device for Web browsing, bingeing movies and even getting some work done (emphasis on “some”).
But here’s the real question: Does it actually make sense for you?
During the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, tablet sales shot through the roof as people clamored for ways to stay connected while stuck indoors. These days, though, it’s worth taking more time to think about the role you’d want a tablet to play in your life.
Some people basically just want a portable TV, while others hope for a device that can replace the laptops they used to lug around. (Spoiler alert: The iPad Air hasn’t completely nailed that second thing yet.) To help you figure out if this particular tablet could fit into your daily routine, here’s our guide to what the iPad Air gets right and what it falls short on.
If Apple’s regular $329 iPad is the equivalent of a perfectly adequate two-door economy hatchback, then the new $599 iPad Air is a faster, flashier sedan with better trim. Sure, they do many of the same things, but everything runs a little better and looks a little nicer on the Air. Let’s run through some of the basics:
The screen: At 10.9 inches diagonal, the iPad Air is big enough to give movies — and your work — room to breathe, but small enough to carry around comfortably. (It doesn’t hurt that the Air weighs just a hair over one pound.)
Battery life: It’ll last for several days of occasional use, or between seven and eight hours during a single stretch of sustained use. (In my case, that involves a lot of Web browsing, FaceTime calls, photo editing and games.)
That USB-C port: It’s not just meant for charging. With the right cable or adapter, you can attach cameras, mice, hard drives and even some monitors to this tablet.
Those cameras: You could use the iPad Air’s 12-megapixel rear camera to snap some photos, but honestly, you’re still probably better off using the phone in your pocket. That said, the front camera is a great for video calls and looks better than many webcams I’ve run into.
People who want a new tablet, and then don’t want to think about it again for years. And that’s pretty much all because of the M1 chip Apple stuck in this tablet.
That’s the very same processor the company crammed into its first Apple Silicon MacBooks in 2020, not to mention 2021′s flashy iPad Pro. For most of the things people do on their tablets, like watching movies or comparison shopping in different browser tabs, the M1 is total overkill.
Unless you’re wrangling lots of high-resolution video, or playing lots of graphically gorgeous games, it’s pretty unlikely that you’d use every ounce of horsepower that the iPad Air has to offer. While that might sound a bit like wasted potential, it isn’t — not over the long haul, anyway.
As the apps we rely on become more sophisticated and resource-hungry, that extra power on tap essentially becomes room for you to grow into. That might not feel all that valuable now, but you’ll probably be thankful for it by the time iOS 20 rolls around.
People who want a tablet to completely replace their laptops.
Over the past few years, Apple has started insisting that your next computer “isn’t a computer” — it’s an iPad. Thanks to changes to the way the company’s iPadOS tablet software works, that argument isn’t nearly as silly as it used to be.
You can, for instance, add some widgets to your home screen, making it more informative than just a pile of app icons. Or why not connect a keyboard and mouse to an iPad over Bluetooth to get a little work done? Got some, ahem, legitimately downloaded movies on an external hard drive? You can plug that right into an iPad and start watching, though you may need a USB-C dongle.
As a result, the line between Apple’s laptops and tablets has grown surprisingly hazy. But the line still exists, and you’ll find yourself bumping into it if you try using the iPad Air as your main computer.
Here’s one hurdle you may run into: You can run two apps side by side on an iPad Air, plus fire up another in a “Slide Over” window, but the gestures you’ll need to make all that happen can take a lot of getting used to. And if you need to do lot at once, there’s no way to run a slew of apps in different overlapping windows and bounce between them like you could on a more traditional computer.
Because of that, I hardly ever feel fully productive when I try to use an iPad as my main computing device — I just can’t do as much at once. That won’t be a dealbreaker for most, but again, this is a tablet that has the tech needed to compete with full-blown laptops. Apple’s software should do a better job reflecting that.
The iPad Air can be much more than a tablet you browse the Web or watch movies on, but getting the most of out of it means shelling out for extras.
Apple’s base-level iPad Air with 64GB of storage — which again, may not be nearly enough — starts at $599. A reliable keyboard case will set you back at least an additional $150, or even more if you want one with a built-in trackpad. (Apple’s Magic Keyboard, for instance, costs $299 before you factor in any deals.)
Throw in an Apple Pencil or, say, a dongle with multiple USB ports, and that price tag can get uncomfortably close to $1,000. Once you’re spending that kind of money, it’s really worth thinking about whether an iPad really is the best fit for you. (You may be better off with, say, a MacBook Air with the same M1 processor.)
Apple also likes to talk up its Center Stage feature, in which the iPad’s front camera “follows” you and your face as it bounces around the screen. It’s certainly a clever idea, but I’m not sold on the execution: When I had the iPad propped up on my desk for some work calls, the camera would sometimes slowly zoom in on my face as if it were shooting a scene from an Alfred Hitchcock movie. I’m not sure the people on the other end found it as funny as I did.
And like the iPhone SE, the iPad Air doesn’t support every kind of 5G you’ll find in the world. It works fine on the not-all-that-fast 5G (better known as “sub-6” 5G) wireless carriers have blanketed big chunks of the country. Ditto for the faster mid-band 5G that gave aviation officials some grief this year. But support for mmWave 5G — the kind that lets you download whole movies in mere moments — is conspicuously absent.
5G service just got faster for some people. Here’s why.
That mostly depends on you. There’s enough computing power in Apple’s M1 chip to keep this tablet feeling relevant for years, and to its credit, Apple has one of the longest support windows for its smartphones and tablets on the market. Devices that were released as far back as 2015 continue to get software updates, which include crucial security fixes as often as flashy new features.
The real sticking point here is storage. Apple’s base model iPad technically comes with 64GB of storage, but the iPad’s operating system takes up more than 10 percent of that space right out of the box. Once you start managing photos, downloading games and saving movies to watch on flights, that remaining storage will start to run out pretty quickly.
Because of that, you may need to spend a little extra for more room. (Apple sells a version of the iPad Air with 256GB of storage for $749.) But should you have to? I don’t think so. None of the iPhone 13 models Apple unveiled last year came with less than 128GB of storage — why should it be any different for tablets?
There’s one other thing I need to mention here: durability. The iPad Air that Apple provided me to review felt as sturdy as previous models I’ve tested, but a growing number of people have reported that their own iPad Airs make creaking sounds when held. (That includes my colleague, Mark W. Smith, who returned the iPad Air he purchased this week because of build quality issues.) For now, it’s not clear how widespread — or even how serious — this issue is, but we’ve reached out to Apple and we’ll update this review as we learn more.
After taking a year off from making flashy tablets, Samsung returned with a trio of new models in 2022. Of the three, the $699 Galaxy Tab S8 is the best alternative to the iPad Air — its 11-inch screen uses the same OLED display tech that makes some TVs and gaming handhelds look wonderful. And when it’s time to get things done, the company’s Galaxy Tabs come with a feature called “DeX mode” that gives the tablet the look and the multitasking features you’d find on a proper laptop.
Samsung’s latest tablet may have a bigger screen than your laptop
The drawback is that there just aren’t many great Android tablet apps. (Many of them just act like bigger versions of regular phone apps, which isn’t ideal.) But that might not be the case for too much longer.
Google finally seems to be taking tablets seriously again with new software like Android 12L, a version of its mobile operating system that’s specifically designed for larger screens. Hopefully, that means we’ll soon see a new generation of more capable Android tablets.
With that in mind, here’s a parting tip: The iPad Air is a great tablet, but I’m not sure you need you rush out and buy one. Take your time, see what the competition responds with and keep your eyes peeled for deals — that’s the best way to nab the tech that’s right for you.
