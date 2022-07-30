Livepeer (LPT): Why is this video streaming crypto rallying today? – Kalkine Media

Ads

Events that impact markets, stocks, IPOs, commodities, forex from regional to international – We’ve got it all covered.

Sectoral breakdown of the latest in business, stock markets and economy. Here’s what trending today!

Your go-to page for detailed info on UK-listed companies – from their origin to latest updates to contact information.

Seasoned investors or newbie traders, our financial education corner has something for everyone.

Most talked-about topics globally, and why they matter.

Livepeer (LPT): Why is this video streaming crypto rallying today?

Manu Shankar is a senior journalist and editor with over 15 years of experience across leading media houses. At Kalkine, he writes on cryptocurrencies and equity markets. He’s passionate about sports and music….

Basudha Das is a business journalist and a climate change and environmental enthusiast with a focus on economy, financial markets, and green measures taken globally. Before joining Kalkine, Basudha worked with top Indian business magazines, newspaper…

An improved market sentiment, which saw the crypto market cap jump to US$1.10 trillion with a total crypto market volume of US$104.67 billion over the past day, has brought in some good news for a few cryptos today. The positive mood saw cryptos make big moves on 29 July with the many of the cryptos topping the charts as top gainers of day.

One of the top performers of the day happened to be Livepeer (LPT), which is rallying over 61.35% with a volume gain of 733.26% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap.

Built on top of the Ethereum platform, the Livepeer crypto (LPT) is a decentralised video streaming platform that aims to offer an alternative way of economically efficient broadcasting. LPT, unlike other streaming services such as YouTube, utlises superior computing to distance itself from traditional video streaming forms, such as YouTube, by not hosting, storing or distributing video.



Image Source: ©Kalkine Media®; © Rizelle Anne Galvez via Canva.com

Livepeer not only caters to those looking for high quality videos, but also to the developers who want to have video in their applications or a broadcast mechanism in their applications. The developers can tap into the Livepeer API and integrate decentralised video on their application, while there are other ways to benefit and be a part of the ecosystem.

Why is Livepeer crypto rising?

Livepeer crypto had a good run in the past one month or so and it could be one of the reasons for today’s rally. In the last one month, LPT crypto has witnessed gains of over 51.4%, while in the last 7 days or so, it has gained over 49%.

These good runs have resulted in huge market interest within the participants. The gain has been significant considering that it made the ground even when the likes of BTC and ETH were not having such a great time. As of 29 July, the RSI of the token stood at 73.61 during the intraday trading at 7:10 AM (GMT+1).



Image Credit: Trading View

The bouts of rallies have seen the MACD line move up steadily with it creating significant gap between the signal line. The MACD momentum seems to be getting stronger due to an increased market interest which may augur well for the token.

How is Livepeer crypto faring?

The 105-ranked Livepeer crypto was trading at US$13.67 with a trading volume of US$23,88,28,076 at 7:10 AM (GMT+1), according to CoinMarketCap. The LPT crypto had a live market cap of US$33,21,59,950 with 2,43,01,651 LPT coins in circulation. The Livepeer crypto’s rally would have been a heartening thing for the investors, but as smart investors they should keep a tab on the latest market trends and do a proper market research before taking investment decisions.

The Livepeer crypto’s rally would have been a heartening thing for the investors, but as smart investors they should keep a tab on the latest market trends and do a proper market research before taking investment decisions.

Risk Disclosure: Trading in cryptocurrencies involves high risks including the risk of losing some, or all, of your investment amount, and may not be suitable for all investors. Prices of cryptocurrencies are extremely volatile and may be affected by external factors such as financial, regulatory, or political events. The laws that apply to crypto products (and how a particular crypto product is regulated) may change. Before deciding to trade in financial instruments or cryptocurrencies you should be fully informed of the risks and costs associated with trading in the financial markets, carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite, and seek professional advice where needed. Kalkine Media cannot and does not represent or guarantee that any of the information/data available here is accurate, reliable, current, complete, or appropriate for your needs. Kalkine Media will not accept liability for any loss or damage as a result of your trading or your reliance on the information shared on this website.

Copyright © 2022 Kalkine Media Ltd. All Rights reserved.

Necessary cookies are crucial for the basic functions of the website and the website will not work in its intended way without them. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable data.

Functional cookies help to perform certain functionalities like sharing the content of the website on social media platforms, collect feedbacks, and other third-party features.

Analytical cookies are used to understand how visitors interact with the website. These cookies help provide information on metrics the number of visitors, bounce rate, traffic source, etc.

Ads

source