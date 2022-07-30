iPhone 14 launch effect? Huge discounts announced on iPhone 13, iPhone 12, more – HT Tech

Ads

The iPhone 14 is all set to make its appearance by the fall of 2022. Every year, ahead of the launch of a new iPhone, its predecessors receive a massive price drop. If the rumours about the iPhone 14 launch are true, then there is not even two months left for the arrival of the next iPhone series! And in such a situation, roll out of price cuts for the previous years’ iPhones is common. If you are looking for a new smartphone, and getting an Apple iPhone has been your dream, then this is the chance to make it come true. Check great deals on iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and much more.

The iPhone 13 is available at Rs. 69,900 under Flipkart sale with a straight 14 percent discount on 128GB storage. Moreover, you can get a massive up to Rs. 19,000 off while exchanging an old smartphone. It is one of the best currently selling iPhones that offers the flagship A15 Bionic chipset along with a Super Retina XDR display, Cinematic mode camera and better battery life than its predecessor.

Don’t like the huge display smartphones? iPhone 13 mini is exactly the replica of the iPhone 13, but with a small 5.4-inch display. Currently, it is available at Rs. 64,999. Moreover, on Axis Bank Credit Cards, you can enjoy additional Rs. 750 off. There is even an exchange offer of up to Rs. 22,000. But do ensure to check the available discount on your old smartphone before moving ahead.

The iPhone 12 is priced at Rs. 59,999 for the basic 64GB storage variant. But know you can enjoy additional Rs. 20,000 off on the handset. To be precise, if you have an old iPhone 11 of 64GB, then the Flipkart exchange deal will provide you around Rs. 16,000 discount, This will give you the iPhone 12 at just Rs. 43,999.

