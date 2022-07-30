Dogecoin 'Millionaire' Points To Silver Lining In Dark Clouds – Benzinga – Benzinga

Ads

Dogecoin DOGE/USD declined 5.4% to $0.065 over 24 hours leading up to early hours of Friday.

DOGE fell along with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap dropped 4.1% to $859.3 billion at press time.

YTD performance

See Also: How To Get Free NFTs

On Thursday, OANDA Senior Market Analyst Edward Moya said Bitcoin is vulnerable to yet another “ugly plunge” and could fall towards the $10,000 mark. Chartist Ali Martinez said Ethereum could sink down to $600 to $700 levels.

Beginning July 1, India will impose a 1% tax deducted at source on all cryptocurrency and non fugible token (NFT) transactions. The tax will apply on transactions of more than INR 10,000 ($126). The Indian authorities have already imposed a 30% tax on profits emanating from cryptocurrency trading.

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus warned investors about funding the unicorn success stories of others while extending his message to cryptocurrencies. He warned that “for every success story, there are hundreds of failures.”

for every success story, there are hundreds of failures



90% of startups fail



99.99% (or more) cryptos fail



most collectibles don’t retain value



for the most part, if you participate in these , you’re using your money to fund the unicorn success stories of others



gl hf!

Dogecoin “millionaire” Glauber Contessoto noted that — unbelievable as it is — 52% of DOGE holders are in profit.

Believe it or not… 52% of #Dogecoin holders are still in PROFIT!!! #Doge



https://t.co/GfTxLkWmNj pic.twitter.com/EZIIdjAnFG

Read Next: 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Inflation Is 'Fake,' Has This Solution For Government

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Visit Benzinga’s Crypto Homepage – 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

source