Jump Report Shows Big Investors Exited Terra While Retail Bought – Bloomberg

Ads

Insight and analysis of top stories from our award winning magazine “Bloomberg Businessweek”.

In the past few decades, telescopes have discovered thousands of objects beyond Neptune, and their orbits have made some scientists think that a massive ninth planet exists. A new telescope in Chile may be powerful enough to finally find it.

UK’s Gazprom Energy Rebrands After German Bailout Steadies Group

A Swelling Mountain of Bills Plagues India’s Power Industry

Musk Files Defense Under Seal as Twitter Trial Set for Oct. 17

Alibaba Added to SEC List of Chinese Firms Facing Delisting

T-Mobile Gets Chance to Mend Airwaves Patchwork in New Auction

Braverman Tells Lawyers to Give ‘Solutions’ When Assessing Legal Risk of Policy

Iran Arrests Swedish National Over Spying, State TV Reports

Asia Has New Richest Woman as Property Crisis Reshapes Fortunes

Calstrs Posts 1.3% Loss for Latest Fiscal Year After Market Rout

Neighbours Finale Episode Draws in Audience of 2.5 Million

Review: Beyoncé Escapes to Dance World in ‘Renaissance’

Trump and His Allies Are In Control of the GOP

Iran Is Trying to Play the Saudis Against the US. It Won’t Work.

The Labour Party Can’t Rely on Tories to Self-Destruct

The Indian Government’s Fight Against ‘Fake News’ Targets Political Dissent

Jazzercise Is Alive and Kicking Decades After It Got Started

US Banks Passed the Latest Stress Test, But Are Still Unhappy

Belfast Pride Returns to City Streets for First Time in Three Years

Florida Tells Schools to Disregard Biden’s LGBTQ Protections

UAW Head Says Battery-Worker Pay Must Match Assembly Wages

House Approves Bill to Help West Fight Wildfires, Drought

Southwest Rains Flood Deserts, Cascade Into Vegas Casinos

Think Your Street Needs a Redesign? Ask an AI

I Got a Crash Course in Rodent Control at D.C.’s Rat Academy

NYC Wants In-Person Dining Back. Will Restaurant Week Be the Ticket?

FDIC’s Message to Crypto Investors: Digital Assets Aren’t Insured

Troubled Crypto Lender Babel Lost Big While Trading Client Funds

Ex-Voyager Executive Explores Competing Restructuring Plan for Crypto Lender



Jump Crypto, a firm heavily involved in the defunct Terra blockchain, said that some large investors exited Terra-related positions as the TerraUSD (UST) stablecoin began to lose its peg, while small investors continued buying during the collapse.

That detail was part of a report on Terra’s meltdown in early May that Jump Crypto, the crypto unit of Chicago-based Jump Trading, published on Thursday.

source