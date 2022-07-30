Samsung Galaxy S22 series could get the One UI 5 beta any day now – Android Authority

Ads

Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Samsung is reportedly on track to release the first One UI 5 beta build for the Galaxy S22 flagships. According to SamMobile, the Android 13-based software is currently being tested in-house by Samsung.

Citing sources, the publication reports that Samsung has made the software available to its employees. The outlet maintains that the company is eyeing a July release for the first One UI 5 beta. It further claims that Samsung will roll out the stable version of Android 13 for its flagships in October.

As per Google’s timeline, Android 13 is expected to hit platform stability sometime this month. Assuming there are no major setbacks, we should see a stable Android 13 launch in August. Of course, Google’s own Pixel line will be the first to get the stable release of the new software. That said, Samsung shouldn’t be far behind. Last year, it was the fastest OEM to roll out the stable Android 12 update. The Galaxy S21 series got the software just 41 days after Google’s stable release.

Meanwhile, there’s no word on One UI 5 features and improvements. We do, however, have a fair idea of what Android 13 will bring, thanks to multiple beta releases.

Apart from some design tweaks, the software is expected to get some functional improvements in the form of better QR code scanning, baked-in Bluetooth LE Audio support, smarter media sharing, and more. The platform will also bring a handful of privacy and security updates. Here are all the Android 13 features we know about so far.

source