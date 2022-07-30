Teachers in Space comes to Las Cruces Public Schools – Las Cruces Bulletin

Ads

Over the summer, Las Cruces and surrounding area teachers had the opportunity to participate in a unique hands-on learning experience with Teachers in Space (TIS), Las Cruces Public Schools said in a news release.

TIS is a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education organization connecting real space technologies to K-12 classrooms, LCPS said. In partnership with the New Mexico Space Grant Consortium, the nonprofit TIS hosted three workshops for teachers in at Challenger Learning Center in Las Cruces and other locations across the county.

Participating teachers assembled and programmed an Arduino microcontroller (a physical programmable circuit board), installed sensors and collected data as part of the TIS experience, LCPS said. Teachers also assembled a CubeSat frame used to demonstrate spacecraft technologies intended for small satellites. Using the Arduino microcontroller, they integrated the CubeSats onto a balloon launch platform, launched, communicated with and recovered a balloon mission and disseminated the data collected from CubeSats missions, the school district said.

“This workshop was the first of hopefully many more to come that offer relevant STEM education professional development by focusing on space technology and space exploration,” said LCPS Associate Director of Teaching and Learning Stephanie Hofacket. “Through this partnership with Teachers in Space, New Mexico educators learned real-world space research and technology to bring into their classrooms.”

Visit www.TIS.org/ Also visit https://tis.org/tis-news/

and click on “New Mexico Space Flights Experiments Workshop.”

