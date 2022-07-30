Top Stories: iOS 15.6 Released, M2 MacBook Air Teardown, M2 Extreme Mac Pro? – MacRumors

Ads

This week saw Apple news on both the software and hardware fronts, as the company released iOS 15.6, macOS 12.5, and related operating system updates while we also got our first good looks inside the brand-new M2 MacBook Air.



Other Apple news this week included the first major batch of Apple Arcade games leaving the service in the near future, while Jonathan Morrison joined us on this week’s episode of “The MacRumors Show” podcast, so read on below for details on these stories and more!

Apple this week released iOS 15.6 with a handful of new features and bug fixes for the iPhone. In the TV app, for example, it is now possible to restart a live sports game that is already in progress.



We’ve put together a list of everything new in iOS 15.6, so be sure to check that out after updating your iPhone.

Apple has also released iPadOS 15.6 with a fix for an iPad mini 6 charging issue, macOS 12.5 with the same live sports enhancements, watchOS 8.7, tvOS 15.6, and HomePod software version 15.6 with support for Siri in two additional languages and more.

Following the launch of the new MacBook Air, both iFixit and YouTube channel Max Tech have completed a teardown of the notebook.



iFixit discovered that the new MacBook Air is equipped with an accelerometer for reasons unclear, along with battery pull tabs and more.

Max Tech provided a look at the M2 chip, single NAND storage chip for the 256GB model, and some other logic board components.

Ads

YouTube creator Jonathan Morrison joined us on the latest episode of “The MacRumors Show” podcast to take a deep dive into Apple’s audio technologies, including Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos.



Listen to “The MacRumors Show” via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, or wherever you get your podcasts from. You can also watch a video version of the podcast on our YouTube channel.

Apple is working on a new Mac Pro with an M2 “Extreme” chip, according to a recent report from well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman.



Gurman said the new Mac Pro will include ‌”M2‌ Ultra” and ‌”M2‌ Extreme” chip options. At present, the M1 Ultra in the Mac Studio is Apple’s most powerful chip available, featuring a 20-core CPU and up to a 64-core GPU, along with a 32-core Neural Engine for machine learning.

Launched in 2017, the iPhone X was a major evolution of the iPhone, with new features like Face ID, an OLED display, wireless charging, and more.



If you’ve been holding on to your iPhone X and are considering upgrading to the iPhone 14 Pro later this year, check out our iPhone X vs. iPhone 14 Pro comparison for new features to expect.

Other comparisons: iPhone XS vs. 14 Pro, 11 Pro vs. 14 Pro, and 12 Pro vs. 14 Pro.

Apple recently shared a list of 15 games that will be removed from Apple Arcade soon due to the upcoming expiry of some three-year deals that Apple signed with some game developers.



In a new support document, Apple clarified what happens when games are removed from Apple Arcade, including how long the games will remain playable, how a user’s saved game progress will be affected, and more.

Each week, we publish an email newsletter like this highlighting the top Apple stories, making it a great way to get a bite-sized recap of the week hitting all of the major topics we’ve covered and tying together related stories for a big-picture view.

So if you want to have top stories like the above recap delivered to your email inbox each week, subscribe to our newsletter!

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

Apple on July 20 released iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, bringing improvements to the live sports experience in the TV app and several bug fixes.

Apple Watch SE or Apple Watch 7 – which one to get?

New iPhones are out. Which one should you buy?

Figure out if the 14″ or 16″ MacBook Pro is the one for you.

Apple is already working on the next-generation versions of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16.

Apple’s next high-end iPhone lineup.

All we know about the next mainstream iPhone models.

The next Apple Watch.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source