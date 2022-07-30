How to find which Microsoft Office version in Windows 11/10 – TheWindowsClub

Ads

This post will show you how to find which Microsoft Office version in Windows 11/10. Most computer users own a copy of Microsoft Office, which is not surprising because the software is important for everyday work. Now, to keep Office working accordingly, folks must ensure it is always updated to the latest version.

How to find your version of Microsoft Office

In most cases, the Office software will update itself, so you’ll have little to do. Still, some users want to know which version of the program they’re using, and from what we can tell, there are multiple ways to figure this out. Some ways will give you basic information while others will go more in-depth. Whichever option you choose to use, you will come away with at least the minimum data required.

Look at the Splash Screen Check the Control Panel or Settings Check About Word Use the Command line

How do I know which version of Office I have on my PC

1] Use About Word

To check the Microsoft Office version in Windows 11/10, follow these steps:

Open a Word document. Click on File in the top left corner Select Account on the left lower side Go to About Word You should see the Office Version number, Build, and Architecture (32-bit or 64-bit)

As always, you can use this method for any of the Office apps you use on a regular basis.

2] Look at the Splash Screen



To get a basic idea of the version of Office you’re using, all you have to do is launch one of the apps. During the launch sequence, it will display the name of the app along with the version. For example, Word Office 2019 or Word Office 365.

This method, however, will not tell if you’re using the 32-bit or 64-bit version. But we will soon get to that.

3] Check the Control Panel or Settings



Another way to find which version of Microsoft Office is running on your computer is to check the Control Panel.

Click the Start button then type Control Panel.

When the search result appears, you must then select Control Panel to open it.

Select the Programs option.

From there, click on Programs and Features.

Wait for the list of apps to load.

From the list, search for Microsoft Office.

Click on it.

Look to the bottom of the Control Panel and you’ll see the version number.

Press the Windows key + I to launch the Settings app.

Next, you must then click on Apps via the left panel.

Go to Apps & Features.

Scroll until you come across Microsoft Office or Microsoft 365.

At the bottom of the title, you should see the version number.

Finally, we want to look at how folks can use PowerShell to locate the version of Microsoft Office they’re using.

Open PowerShell (Admin).

Type, reg query HKEY_CLASSES_ROOTWord.ApplicationCurVer

Hit the Enter key.

The output should give you an idea of the Microsoft Office version number.

Read: Microsoft Office cannot open this file because some parts are missing or invalid

How do I know if I have Office 365, 2016 or 2019?

To find out if you’re running Office 354, 2016, or 2019, you must open Microsoft Word and look at the splash screen for the relevant information. Alternatively, you can open Word, and from there, select File > Account. Have a look around to find the version number.

Is Office 365 and Office 2016 the same?

Both are the same in many respects. However, the Office 365 version separates itself by offering cloud services where users can upload documents to OneDrive instead of saving locally.

Read: How to find Version Number of App, Software or Program in Windows 11

What is the difference between Microsoft 365 and Office 365?

OK, so Microsoft 365 comes packed with Office 365, Windows 10 Enterprise, and other important services a company might need. As for Office 365 by itself, it is merely a cloud-based suite of productivity apps with tools such as Word, Outlook, PowerPoint, Excel, and more.

