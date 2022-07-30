Wordle #404: Revealed! Hints, answer for July 28's quiz – Economic Times

Ads

India’s stock indices jumped to their highest in four months on Thursday, mirroring the overnight strength on Wall Street, as investors interpreted the US Federal Reserve’s commentary the previous night as an indication that slower interest rate hikes might be in the offing.

Bids for 5G airwaves inched up by ₹169 crore on Thursday even as a spirited battle for 1800 MHz in UP (East) and action in the mid band or C-band (3.3-3.67 GHz) and high band (26 GHz) spectrum across geographies unexpectedly pushed the auctions to a fourth day.

The capital market regulator wants schemes of private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) funds to be ring-fenced from each other so that any stress and liabilities in one pool of money do not spill over into another.

Download The Economic Times News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

ETPrime stories of the day

Isro should place a call to the International Space Station. Now.

Will hiking interest rates tackle inflation and recession? Even the Fed is confused.

Stock Radar: This banking stock on verge of breakout above ascending triangle pattern; time to buy?

Trending Now

Popular Categories

Hot on Web

In Case you missed it

Top Calculators

Top Searched Companies

Top Definitions

Most Searched IFSC Codes

Top Prime Articles

Top Story Listing

Top Slideshow

Top Trending Topics

Top Videos

Private Companies

Popular Articles

Most Searched Articles

Trending Articles

Find this comment offensive?

Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action

Reason for reporting:

Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.

Log In/Connect with:

Will be displayed

Will not be displayed

Will be displayed

Stories you might be interested in

source