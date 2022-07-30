Uninstall macOS Ventura beta: How to downgrade your Mac back to Monterey [Video] – 9to5Mac

Ads

July 26

Michael Potuck

Jul. 26th 2022

@michaelpotuck

Been testing out the macOS Ventura beta? If, for whatever reason, you’re ready to head back to the stable release, read along for a step-by-step written and video guide on how to uninstall macOS Ventura beta, downgrade your Mac to Monterey, and restore with a backup.



Whether you took the risk to install the macOS Ventura beta on your primary Mac and it’s too buggy for you or you just don’t need to keep testing out the beta software, it’s mostly straightforward to downgrade back to Monterey.

Below, we’ll look at how to immediately downgrade from macOS Ventura beta.

If you want to immediately uninstall macOS Ventura beta, you’ll need to erase and restore your Mac.

Fortunately, with iCloud saving data for some apps and a Time Machine backup, it’s relatively easy to get everything back on Monterey.

In some cases, Apple says you may have to use a different process to restore an Apple Silicon Mac, this involves Apple Configurator 2.

