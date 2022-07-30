Apple iPhone 14 Pro renders show potential redesign with a punch-hole display – Notebookcheck.net

Even before the iPhone 13 series arrived, Jon Prosser claimed to have received images of iPhone 14 series prototypes. Reputedly, Apple will send its infamous notch to retirement, at least on iPhones anyway. The large camera housing of recent iPhones is tipped to disappear, too.
Now, Waqar Khan has realised Prosser’s design in high-quality renders. The concept designer has even made a mock-iPhone 14 advert, which we have embedded below. Khan has imagined the iPhone 14 Pro in four colours, although there have been no leaks about what colourways in which Apple will offer the device.
Apple is also expected to ditch its mini iPhone next year, which it only started with the iPhone 12 series. Instead, Apple will sell 6.1-inch to 6.7-inch iPhone 14 series handsets, supposedly because of poor iPhone 12 mini sales.
Regardless, Khan’s renders show that the iPhone 14 Pro would be another minor design revision, building on the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro before it. The iPhone 14 series is also thought to house the A16 Bionic, another 5 nm SoC because of delays to TSMC’s N3 nodes.
Waqar Khan
