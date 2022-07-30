[Update: July 28] SiriusXM app down and not working on Android, fix being worked on – PiunikaWeb

Ads

New updates are being added at the bottom of this story…….

Original story (published on March 13, 2021) follows

New developments indicate that the SiriusXM application on Android is currently down and not working for most users.

Complaints of the application not working have begun flooding Twitter and other social media platforms. We’ve listed a few reports for reference below.

@SIRIUSXM What’s up with the app? Keeps shutting down. (Source)

@SIRIUSXM the app is not working today. I tried to uninstall and reinstall but it’s still not working!! (Source)

@SIRIUSXM Why can’t I get the app to work today?? Already uninstalled and re downloaded. Still not working (Source)

Based on reports, it seems that the SiriusXM app for Android stopped working properly a couple of days ago.

Some users claim that the app keeps buffering while others say that the application does not work at all and keeps shutting down by itself.

A few disgruntled Android users have even made their way over the Google Play Store to leave negative reviews on the SiriusXM app.

Naturally, having to pay for a service and then be unable to use it for a couple of days would grind anyone’s gears.

Thankfully, the truckloads of complaints haven’t gone unnoticed by the SiriusXM team since they’ve been responding to several user complaints stating that they’re aware of the issue and are working on a fix.

While the issue has been officially acknowledged, SiriusXM support has not shared any specific details as to when it will be fixed.

As usual, we will post an update once new details emerge. Feel free to drop a comment and let us know if the problem has been fixed for you.

The issue continues to persist even after days. Here is the latest status update from the SiriusXM support on Twitter:

We are aware of an issue that may be impacting your listening experience on the Android app. Our engineers are aware of this and are working on it. Thanks for your continued patience.

Many SiriusXM users have stormed Twitter again with claims that the app is not working for them for quite some time now.

What’s up with @SIRIUSXM not working on iPhone app or through Alexa echo devices? (Source)

Is @SIRIUSXM down this morning, or is it just my household? (Source)

@SIRIUSXM @SXM_Help What’s happening guys. Was listening about 10 minutes ago then the app crashed. Now every time I try reopening the app it stays stuck on this screen. (Source)

Even Downdetector has seen a spike in the number of reports indicating that SiriusXM isn’t working.

12:18 pm (IST): Several users took to Twitter (1, 2, 3, 4, 5) to report that SiriusXM is down or not working for them. Moreover, reports on Downdetector also suggest the same.

06:32 pm (IST): Reports on Downdetector suggest that the recent issue with SiriusXM app is seemingly resolved.

03:51 pm (IST): Fresh reports on Twitter and Reddit (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6) indicate that SiriusXM is currently down or not working for many. Also, reports on Downdetector suggest the same.

02:05 pm (IST): The SiriusXM outage was resolved shortly after it popped up according to users (1, 2, 3). However, there was no official statement regarding the outage.

07:17 pm (IST): According to reports on Downdetector, the recent outage with SiriusXM has now been resolved.

