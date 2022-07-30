How To Buy Tesla (TSLA) Stocks And Shares – Forbes

Ads

Published: Jun 13, 2022, 10:54am

Tesla filed its annual proxy statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday 10 June, confirming its plans for a 3-for-1 share split. The split is subject to shareholder approval at its annual meeting on 4 August 2022.

Against the backdrop of an overall fall in the Nasdaq on Friday, there was a muted reaction to the announcement, with Tesla’s share price dropping by 3% on Friday, followed by a further fall of as much as 3% in after-hours trading.

Since its last 5-for-1 share split in August 2020, Tesla’s share price increased to over $1,243 (£1,018) in November 2021. However, its share price has subsequently fallen by over 45% to its current level of $676 (£545).

The aim of the split is to make Tesla’s shares more accessible to a wider investor base by increasing the number of shares and therefore reducing the price per share.

In its statement, Tesla wrote: “Unlike other manufacturers, we offer every employee the option of receiving equity. Since our stock split in August 2020 to June 6, 2022, our stock price has risen 43.5%.”

The company said: “The Stock Split would help reset the market price of our common stock so that our employees will have more flexibility in managing their equity, all of which, in our view, may help maximize stockholder value.

It added: “As retail investors have expressed a high level of interest in investing in our stock, we believe the Stock Split will also make our common stock more accessible to our retail shareholders.”

Overall, Tesla’s share price has fallen by nearly 38% since the stock split was first mooted in March. Amazon has also suffered a share price fall of 26% since announcing its share split in March.

Investors will be interested to note the outcome of similar share splits planned for the next few months by Alphabet and Shopify.

22 APRILAs attention focuses on its chief executive’s attempt to buy Twitter, Tesla shares rose by more than 10% this week after the electric car maker topped analysts’ expectations by reporting that revenues had more than doubled to £14.3 billion for the first quarter of 2022.

A record number of deliveries, along with price increases, also helped Tesla, the world’s most highly valued car manufacturer, to deliver record profits worth £2.5 billion in the first three months of 2022, up from £337 million over the same period a year ago.

Tesla boss, Elon Musk, predicted that the company would produce 1.5 million vehicles this year. In recent months, the car maker has defied the manufacturing disruption and supply chain issues that have dented productivity amongst rival firms.

However, the company went on to warn that supply chain problems “remained persistent” and added that it was “focused on growing as fast as is reasonably possible”.

Electric vehicles (EVs) continue to move into the mainstream and the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders recently reported that battery EVs accounted for about one-in-six of all new car sales in the UK.

Analysts are divided about whether the company’s share price, up around 40% in the past 12 months, can maintain its upward trajectory. Here’s what you need to know about buying – and selling – Tesla shares.

Note: investing in companies comes with no guarantees. When buying company shares, it’s possible to lose some, and very occasionally all, of your money.

That said, over the long term – and by this we mean a bare minimum of five years (and preferably much longer) – chosen wisely, it’s possible for shares-based investments to produce far superior returns to those available from, say, ultra-safe, low interest-paying deposit accounts. Especially once inflation has been factored in.

Before buying shares in a company ask yourself why you’re taking that decision. Does the company have great future prospects with a share price that could go from strength-to-strength?

Or is there takeover talk in the offing that could potentially drive up a company’s share price? Maybe the company you’ve identified is on a recovery mission and its share price is starting to recover from previous lows.

There are several steps to take once you’ve satisfied yourself about the reasons for buying shares in a particular company.

Whether you’re a seasoned share trader, or someone who is brand new to stock market-based investments, if you want to buy shares in Tesla, you’ll need to open an account with a regulated brokerage.

Stockbroking is a competitive market place nowadays and services for DIY investors come in a range of different guises – from online investing platforms run by some of biggest names in financial services, to nimbler investment trading apps that work off your smartphone or tablet.

Before opening an account, bear in mind the following:

And before buying any shares ask yourself these questions:

The ticker symbol for Tesla is TSLA and the company is traded on the Nasdaq market in the US. Nasdaq’s trading hours are 2.30pm – 9pm (UK time) Monday to Friday.

To find out more about Tesla, go online and visit the company’s investor relations page.

People tend to invest in one of two ways: either with a lump sum purchase, or via smaller, steadier amounts over time.

The latter method is often referred to as a means of ‘pound cost averaging’, a stock market hack which may help you pay less per share on average over time. Rather than waiting to build up a lump sum, it means an investor’s money is being put to use in the market straightaway.

Once you’re ready to buy shares in Tesla, log in to your investing account or trading app. Type in the ticker symbol TSLA and the number of shares you want to buy, or the amount of money you’re prepared to invest.

Whether your share portfolio is crammed full of companies or holds only a handful of stocks, it’s vital you review how each component is performing on a regular basis: monthly, quarterly, or annually.

Doing this gives you the opportunity to review performance and ask if any adjustments to your holdings are required – to maintain the status quo, buy more stock, or sell existing shares.

If you’re pleased with the performance of your shares and want (hopefully) to take a profit, there will come a time when you’ll want to sell your holdings. To do so, log in to your investing platform, type in the ticker symbol and select the amount that you want to sell.

Note that if you’ve made a substantial profit, you may be liable to pay Capital Gains Tax (CGT) when you come to sell your holdings, especially if your shares were held outside of a tax-exempt wrapper such as an Individual Savings Account.

The CGT tax-free allowance for the tax year 2022-23 is £12,300. Find out more here about CGT, rates and allowances.

Investing direct in individual stocks can be a fun, fascinating and, hopefully, profitable experience. It may also qualify you for shareholder perks specific to the company in question.

Investing direct in individual companies can, however, leave you vulnerable to stock market volatility and unforeseen swings in share prices. Nowadays, even a solo tweet – let alone a full-blown geo-political conflict – can send shock waves through the stock market.

That’s why, financial experts recommend that most people invest in a diversified mix of asset classes and funds that hold hundreds, if not thousands, of company shares.

Being a major component of the Nasdaq index, Tesla is found in many ‘active’ and ‘passive’ (index tracker) funds incorporating a bias towards the US.

Associate Editor at Forbes Advisor UK, Andrew Michael is a multiple award-winning financial journalist and editor with a special interest in investment and the stock market. His work has appeared in numerous titles including the Financial Times, The Times, the Mail on Sunday and Shares magazine. Find him on Twitter @moneyandmedia.

