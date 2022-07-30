Every Upcoming 'Star Wars' Series: All That You Need to Know – IndieWire

Samantha Bergeson
The “Star Wars” galaxy is expanding not so far, far away!
Who knew that when George Lucas introduced audiences to Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, and Han Solo, it would spur a multi-billion dollar empire? The changing exhibition landscape and underperformance of “Solo” led to Disney halting a steady flow of more “Star Wars” theatrical blockbusters, with the studio opting instead for a television streaming push on platform Disney+. (The only upcoming announced and titled “Star Wars” film is Patty Jenkins’ “Rogue Squadron,” which could possibly release in late 2023.)
“I think we’re going to be a little bit more careful about volume and timing,” then-CEO and chairman of The Walt Disney Co. Bob Iger told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018.
So the decades-spanning franchise is venturing out with a slew of new series in the works, from more “Mandalorian” to Ewan McGregor returning as Obi-Wan Kenobi. After the shocking “The Book of Bobba Fett” finale that (spoilers) set up “The Mandalorian” Season 3, it’s clear the “Star Wars” prequel universe is building towards an epic mash-up.
Until then, we also look to McGregor reprising his Obi-Wan role 17 years after portraying the younger version of Alec Guinness’ legendary Jedi Master. And the Disney+ series “Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi” will mark Hayden Christensen back as Obi-Wan’s protege, Anakin Skywalker. The series will premiere exclusively on Disney+ May 25.
But shows have been teased called “Andor,” “The Acolyte,” “Rangers of the New Republic,” and more. We’re here to help you make sense of all of them.
Check out all the upcoming “Star Wars” Disney+ series in the works, below.
