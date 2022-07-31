Ledger, Crypto Wallet Manufacturer, Sells NFTs, stood first at Open Sea – – The Coin Republic

Ads

BITCOIN CASINO

Home » Ledger, Crypto Wallet Manufacturer, Sells NFTs, stood first at Open Sea

Join Us on Google News

Ledger, a hardware wallet producing company has introduced its NFT distribution platform [LEDGER] Market abbreviated as [L] Market recently.

Primarily, it was publicized at NFT.NYC in June during the Ledger Op3n event. The company’s new NFT (non-fungible token) exchange will be giving its service to some specific brands and institutions.

The launch partners of the company consist of Tag Heuer of LVMH and NFT projects like RTFKT and DeadFellaz. [L] Market has also casted individual artists in its Residence program.

The first set of Genesis Pass NFTs of the company first allows the holders to have access to only defined Ledger Black-on-Black Nano X and is restricted after a certain level and allowed after purchasing new Ledger hardware.

In just one day, 10,000 Genesis passes were produced which made the company hold the top position in OpenSea’s project. The trading volume stood at 1,637 ETH and each pass is being sold for about 0.56 ETH ($785).

The buyers who were willing to purchase a Genesis Pass were asked to sign the Genesis Pass pre-mint raffle and then addresses were chosen randomly to join the mint. The Ledger whitelist needs 0.1337 ETH per wallet to produce a Genesis Pass.

ALSO READ – Cardano Enters BNB Whales’ Top 10 Holdings

Ian Rogers, the Ledger Chief Experience Officer issued a statement in which he claimed that: “We have introduced the world’s first secure- mint, keeping in mind that people need not do it any other way.”

Furthermore, it protects about 20% of the world’s virtual assets over 5 million wallets.

The NFT purchase in the secure-mint of the company is associated with “clear signing” of transaction, and not supporting the blind signing.

The clear signing method is better than the blind signing because it keeps the transparency as the users can look over transaction details. It can also save NFT collectors from tangling up in scams like phishing.

One can also access [Ledger] Market by Ledger Live, an application which connects to the Ledger Nano devices for transaction and managing crypto and NFTs.

The majority of the NFT marketplace is filled with undesirable virtual assets and also over 98% of OpenSea’s NFTs have not received an offer.

© Copyright 2022. The Coin Republic

Login to your account below

Remember Me

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

source

Ads