How To Update Google Chrome – Forbes

Attacks on Google’s hugely popular Chrome browser are rising. Consequently, it has never been more important to keep your browser up to date, regardless of the platform you use. This is how you stay safe.

Be Proactive

While you will find a write-up of every Chrome release on my page, the best official location is Google’s Chrome blog. The company published every new release of Chrome on every major platform, which allows you to stay ahead of the curve.

What To Lookout For

If tracking the Chrome blog feels like a step too far, the simplest option is to keep an eye on the three vertical dots (they represent ‘More’) in the top right corner of your browser. Once an update becomes available, Google will turn the dots orange and ‘Update’ will appear alongside it. This can turn red if you wait too long.

To check for Chrome updates click the 3 dots in the top-right corner, then click: Settings —Help — … [+] About Google Chrome

As simplistic as this method is, however, it comes with a flaw: waiting for Google to prompt you to update can mean you wait days or even weeks longer than other users. As Google warns on its Chrome blog with each new release: “This will roll out over the coming days/weeks.”

But there is a way to skip the queue:

How To Manually Update Google Chrome

Once again, the key is the three-dot/More menu:

How often you do this is entirely up to you. It is also why following either the Chrome blog or my posts (click the blue ‘Follow’ at the top of my author page) makes sense because it will eliminate random checks. That said, for example, a morning and night check can keep you ahead of the pack and you may even receive updates before Google has officially announced them.

Remember To Restart

The last step is the most crucial and it is one overlooked by many: after every update always restart your browser. This is because Chrome will not be protected until you complete this step. Yes, some updates on platforms like macOS, Linux and Windows can be applied without restarting your computer but Chrome requires the browser to be restarted every time.

While this can be a hassle, forgetting/choosing not to restart presents an open goal for hackers and undoes the hard work of Google in its attempts to keep users safe. So don’t skip this step. And remember, all Chromium-based browsers work the same way. That means Microsoft Edge, Brave, Amazon Silk, Samsung Internet, Vivaldi and many more.

Note: if you worry your tabs will be lost on restart, be sure to change the setting so Chrome always restores them when it starts (More > Settings > On Startup: Continue where you left off).

Stay Safe. Go check Chrome for updates now.

