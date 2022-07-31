Did you get an email about a third stimulus payment? – WFMYNews2.com

Ads

Next up in 5

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There’s a third stimulus payment that is due to you, but you need to fill out an application with more information? Short answer, no.

The Federal Trade Commission is warning folks about a fake IRS email that claims you’re getting a third Economic Impact Payment (EIP).

The fake email says you can get a third payment if you “click a link that lets you access the form” for your additional information and “get help” with the application. But the link is a trick. The whole email is a scam.

The government will never call, text, email, contact you on social media. saying they owe you money or you owe them money….it just doesn’t happen out of the blue.

Here’s something else to keep in mind, no one takes payment by gift card, not the courts, not the IRS, and not the power company

Add to the gift cards, these companies and agencies don’t take crypto-currency or wired money either. Those are red flags that whatever they’re talking about is a scam.

The first Economic Impact Payment went out in April 2020. The second Economic Impact Payment started going out in December 2020 and continued through early 2021. The Third payment was out in March 2021. If you didn’t get the third payment, it will be a tax credit on your 2021 taxes.

From the IRS website:

The first and second Economic Impact Payments no longer appear in Get My Payment.

To find the amounts of these payments, view or create your online account. You can also refer to Notice 1444 for the first payment and Notice 1444-B for the second payment. The IRS mailed these notices to your address of record.

If you didn’t get a first and second Economic Impact Payment or got less than the full amount, you may be eligible to claim the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit and must file a 2020 tax return, even if you aren’t required to file.

The third Economic Impact Payment will not be used to calculate the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit.

Do not call the IRS. Our phone assistors don’t have information beyond what’s available on IRS.gov.

Paid Advertisement

Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.

source