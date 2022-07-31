How to eject water from your Apple watch – India Today

Jump to navigation
Speak Now
You do not have to use your Apple Watch water lock whenever you take a dip, but there are plenty of good reasons to do so. One of which is the ability to eject any water still stuck in the Watch, preventing damage to the speaker and microphone.
The ability to eject water from your Apple Watch is limited to the Apple Watch Series 2 and newer, and isn’t available on the original Apple Watch or Apple Watch Series 1.
Water lock works using sound waves which vibrate at the right frequency to propel liquid out of the speaker hole on the left side of your Apple Watch.
