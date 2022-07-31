Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Eclipsing Dogecoin; Robinhood (HOOD) Users Want It Listed – Bloomberg

Ads

Members of an Arizona indigenous community suffer cancer and premature death that experts and activists say are directly related to local uranium mines.

Boeing Submits New Contract Ahead of Strike by Defense Workers

Recession-Fueled Bond Rebound Faces Stern Tests Before Next FOMC

Biden Tests Positive in Covid ‘Rebound’ Case, Cancels Trip

Boris and Carrie Johnson Host Wedding Party at Tory Donor’s Cotswolds Estate

Crypto Newbies Have Family and Friends to Thank for Losses

Asia Has New Richest Woman as Property Crisis Reshapes Fortunes

Liverpool Beats Manchester United to Win Community Shield

Ticket Bought in Illinois Wins $1.337B Mega Millions Jackpot

Putin, Nukes and Keeping the West Strong for Ukraine

Trump and His Allies Are In Control of the GOP

Giant Sequoias Are Built to Withstand Fire, But Not These Fires

The Indian Government’s Fight Against ‘Fake News’ Targets Political Dissent

Jazzercise Is Alive and Kicking Decades After It Got Started

US Banks Passed the Latest Stress Test, But Are Still Unhappy

Belfast Pride Returns to City Streets for First Time in Three Years

Florida Tells Schools to Disregard Biden’s LGBTQ Protections

UAW Head Says Battery-Worker Pay Must Match Assembly Wages

Report: 7 Iraqi Tourists Killed By Floods in Northeast Iran

Elon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against Tesla

Think Your Street Needs a Redesign? Ask an AI

I Got a Crash Course in Rodent Control at D.C.’s Rat Academy

NYC Wants In-Person Dining Back. Will Restaurant Week Be the Ticket?

FDIC’s Message to Crypto Investors: Digital Assets Aren’t Insured

Troubled Crypto Lender Babel Lost Big While Trading Client Funds

Retail investors believe the meme token is the next Dogecoin of the cryptocurrency world. The brokerage says it’s not ready yet.

Robinhood’s users would very much like the opportunity to spend their money on a joke based on another joke.

Individual investors are calling for Robinhood Markets Inc. to list the meme coin of the moment, Shiba Inu — a cryptocurrency that takes its name from the canine mascot of Dogecoin, itself a parody of Bitcoin.

