Retail investors believe the meme token is the next Dogecoin of the cryptocurrency world. The brokerage says it’s not ready yet.
Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou and
Claire Ballentine
Robinhood’s users would very much like the opportunity to spend their money on a joke based on another joke.
Individual investors are calling for Robinhood Markets Inc. to list the meme coin of the moment, Shiba Inu — a cryptocurrency that takes its name from the canine mascot of Dogecoin, itself a parody of Bitcoin.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Eclipsing Dogecoin; Robinhood (HOOD) Users Want It Listed – Bloomberg
