Nothing Phone (1) India launch on July 12: Expected price, specs, design, and availability details – India Today

Ads

Jump to navigation

Speak Now

The Nothing phone (1) will be announced in India on July 12. Ahead of the launch, pretty much everything has already been leaked online, including the specifications and price. So far, the company has confirmed the design and the name of the chipset that will be powering the Nothing phone. If you are planning to buy this 5G smartphone, then keep reading to know more about Nothing phone’s features, design, expected price in India, and availability details.

The Nothing phone (1) is expected to be priced under Rs 40,000, considering the features it could offer. The base variant will likely be the 128GB storage model. A leak recently claimed that the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage would be priced at $469, which is around Rs 38,700 in India when converted. Our guess is that the OnePlus 10R is selling with a starting price of Rs 38,999, so the Nothing phone could be announced in a similar price range or a little lower than that. We are just close to one week away from the launch event, after which you will get to know about the official price of the Nothing phone (1).

The device is not easily available as the company has limited stock. This is the first smartphone from Nothing and it has decided to follow the invite system that OnePlus originally introduced.

You will require the pre-order pass in order to book the Nothing phone. For this, you should have an invite code. People will have to register themselves on the official website of Nothing and get on the waitlist. Here, you will be required to submit some details, including your email address. If you are lucky, then you will get selected and receive the invite code on your email id. If you are a community member of Nothing, then you don’t need to wait for the invite code.

Once you receive the invite code, you will be able to buy the pre-order pass via Flipkart. After this, when the Nothing phone (1) will be up for pre-order, you will be able to book the device. Do keep in mind that the waitlist will only be visible until July 3.

The company has already shown off the design of the smartphone. It comes with a unique design which the company is calling a Glyph interface. The rear panel has a light system, which is customizable in various ways. There are 900 LEDs inside of the lines across the back that light up when the device receives notifications or when the camera needs additional light. On the front is a punch-hole display design, which you usually see on most phones these days.

The Nothing phone lacks a headphone jack and comes with wireless charging support. It is currently unknown whether the handset will have IP rating or not. It is expected to have an in-display fingerprint sensor as well.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav claims to have gained access to the specifications of the Nothing phone. The cited source says that the device will arrive with a 6.55-inch OLED display that will have support for 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, which is expected. The front and back are said to have a coating of Corning Gorilla Glass.

It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, which the company has already confirmed. In terms of optics, there could be a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. Users will reportedly be able to record 4K videos at 60fps. The handset will ship with Android 12 out of the box.

Also Read | Instagram never allowed users to delete their account from the app, but now iOS users can

Also Read | Oppo Reno 8 series confirmed to launch in India soon

Also Read | iPhone 14 Pro, OnePlus 10T, Xiaomi 12S and other flagship smartphones launching in 2022

Supreme Court verdict on Prevention of Money Laundering Act | Explained

How Sonia Gandhi’s answers to ED are similar to what Rahul said

When will 5G launch in India and who will launch 5G services first?

Suspended MPs mostly from South, not yet in BJP’s sway

Bengal SSC scam: Partha Chatterjee sacked as minister

Pelosi’s Taiwan visit: Why is US politician’s visit fuelling US-China tensions?

Sonia and Smriti showdown in Parliament over Adhir Chowdhury’s ‘rashtrapatni’ comment

Good News: Subhajit Mukherjee starts rainwater harvesting campaign in Mumbai

Poster war erupts between BJP, DMK in Chennai ahead of PM Modi’s visit | Watch

Protest against Karnataka govt over BJP youth wing worker’s murder; 38 TMC MLAs in touch with BJP: Mithun; more

This Kerala Woman Can’t Imagine Living Without A Moustache

Kichcha Sudeep on working for OTT: I don’t go by the size of the screen

Copyright © 2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today

Add IndiaToday to Home Screen

source