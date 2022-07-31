How to Change Your Phone Number on Android – Lifewire

Ads

This article explains how to change the phone number on your Android phone using two different methods.

The first and one of the simplest methods requires you to get an entirely new SIM (Subscriber Identity Module) card. The SIM card carries all the information tying your phone service to your provider. This included your phone number and other important account info. As such, you can change your phone number by inserting a new SIM card that is tied to a different phone number.

This is an easier method if you’re using a phone that is unlocked and can be used on multiple networks, as you can simply order a SIM card from a new provider and then insert it into the phone. If you order a new SIM card from your current provider or if you’re using a phone with an eSIM, then you’ll need to speak with a customer service representative to change the phone number.

The second method you can use to change your phone number is to contact your service provider. Most people will find this is the best way to go about changing your phone number. Depending on your carrier, you may also be able to change your phone number online. However, the availability of that option can vary greatly.

To complete the process, simply contact your service provider on a different device, tell them you need to change your number, and then provide a reason for the change. Pretty much any reason will do, like saying you get a lot of spam calls, or even just saying you need to change it because you moved. The representative will then walk you through the process and change your phone number.

There are two primary ways to change your phone number on your Android phone. It should be noted that some Android phones allow you to change the phone number listed in your phone’s settings. This can often be found by going to Settings > Messages > Advanced. The exact order and setting names may vary based on the device.

While you can change the number in this field, it will not change your number with your provider. As such, you’ll still need to use one of the two methods listed above.

Google has discontinued Hangouts Dialer for Android, so you won't be able to use the app anymore—let alone change the number associated with it. You can still make calls from Hangouts in your web browser, though.

Open your Google Account and select Personal Info > Contact Info > Phone. Then select Edit next to your current phone number, and Update number.

You can change your number (among many other things) by texting the Total Wireless text help line at 611611 and entering the associated keyword. Use the word "MINC" to request a number change.

