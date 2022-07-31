Data Center Market in Southeast Asia to record USD 12.60 Bn — Technavio expects Singapore to emerge as key market – PR Newswire

Ads

Searching for your content…

In-Language News

Contact Us

888-776-0942

from 8 AM – 10 PM ET

News provided by

Jul 21, 2022, 18:35 ET

Share this article

NEW YORK, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The " Data Center Market in Southeast Asia by Component and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report by Technavio expects the market to observe an incremental growth of USD 12.60 billion between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 14.20% in 2021. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report

The data center market in Southeast Asia is fragmented and highly competitive, with vendors competing to increase their market shares. Vendors are expanding their geographical presence and entering into long-term partnership contracts with end-users to provide data centers. The increase in the demand for data capacity to maintain network resilience with the rising use of remote access technology and online connectivity is creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the market.

Proximity to connectivity gateways and the presence of strong submarine cable networks has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the shortage of land in Singapore might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NTT Communications Corp., and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. are among some of the major market participants. View Our Report Sample Here

The data center market in Southeast Asia is segmented as below:

The IT infrastructure segment accounted for the maximum revenue generation in the market in 2021. The increasing demand for white box servers is driving the growth of the segment. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Singapore will have the largest share of the market. About 35% of the market growth is expected to originate from the country. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to increasing investments in the construction of data centers in the country. Also, the increasing demand for edge computing is contributing to the growth of the data center market in Singapore. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The data center market in Southeast Asia report covers the following areas:

Data Center Market in Southeast Asia 2021-2025: Key Highlights

Related Reports:

Data Center Market in Southeast Asia Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 12.60 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.20

Regional analysis

Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Rest of South-East Asia

Performing market contribution

Singapore at 35%

Key consumer countries

Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Rest of South-East Asia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Digital Realty Trust Inc., Equinix Inc., Global Switch Holdings Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NTT Communications Corp., and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Component

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9 Vendor Landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

11 Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Cision Distribution 888-776-0942

from 8 AM – 9 PM ET

source