Goodbye 2021 Quotes For Instagram Captions When You're Ready For 2022 – Elite Daily

Cue the 2021 recap Instagram Reel.

Ringing in the new year is always cause for celebrating what’s to come, but it’s also a good time to reflect on everything you’ve accomplished in the last 365 days. When you take the time to step back and look at 2021 as a whole, you’ve done some incredible things despite everything that was going on. One way to showcase all that you’ve accomplished is to post a cute 2021 recap Instagram Reel or photo dump of your highlights. As a sendoff to the year you had, you’ll need some goodbye 2021 Instagram captions to accompan them.

This past year, you’ve probably tried a few new TikTok recipes and dance trends. You’ve marathon-watched tons of shows like Succession and Squid Game and listened to new albums over and over again. Your fashion and hairstyles have probably changed a bit, and you’ve experimented with new makeup lewks you discovered while scrolling on your phone. Perhaps you even went on a few adventures here and there as well.

Heck, 2021 was the year #FreeBritney became a reality and Adele and Taylor Swift told us it was OK to have a sad girl autumn. With everything you’ve done, it’s no wonder you’re in need of the right words to say au revoir. For your 2021 recap throwback posts and highlight Reels, here are 30 goodbye 2021 Instagram captions you can use. Some of these goodbye quotes can even be used for your New Year’s Eve selfies as you’re counting down the clock to 2022. So, let’s toast to the year with goodbye 2021 captions for every memory.

