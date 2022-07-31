Coinbase (COIN) Faces SEC Investigation Over Cryptocurrency Listings – Bloomberg

Ads

Next Big Risk asks three titans of the financial industry what they see coming in the next 5 to 10 years. Bloomberg’s Sonali Basak speaks with Founder and CEO of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried, former Goldman Sachs Chief Investment Strategist Abby Joseph Cohen, founder of Moelis and Company Ken Moelis about their biggest concerns, ranging from the next pandemic to deglobalization.

“Bloomberg Opinion” columnists offer their opinions on issues in the news.

Ashlee Vance explores innovations in new tech, software, engineering, and science in places outside of Silicon Valley.

Sunak Admits to ‘Playing Catch-Up’ to Truss in Apparent Bid for Underdog Status

Hong Kong to Report Quarterly GDP Shrank From Year Earlier: Chan

Sri Lanka’s President Says IMF Deal Delayed a Month, AP Reports

Biden’s Covid ‘Rebound’ Case Keeps Him at the White House Again

Crypto Newbies Have Family and Friends to Thank for Losses

Asia Has New Richest Woman as Property Crisis Reshapes Fortunes

Trump’s Pro Golf Event Is a Mixed Bag of Big Money and Few Fans

Aaron Judge 2nd Fastest to 200 HRs, Yankees Beat Royals 8-2

Putin, Nukes and Keeping the West Strong for Ukraine

Trump and His Allies Are In Control of the GOP

Giant Sequoias Are Built to Withstand Fire, But Not These Fires

The Indian Government’s Fight Against ‘Fake News’ Targets Political Dissent

Jazzercise Is Alive and Kicking Decades After It Got Started

US Banks Passed the Latest Stress Test, But Are Still Unhappy

Singapore Seeks to Balance Gay-Sex Law, Rooted Marriage View: ST

Belfast Pride Returns to City Streets for First Time in Three Years

Florida Tells Schools to Disregard Biden’s LGBTQ Protections

Egypt to Fight Against Backslide of Climate Goals at COP27

Wildfires in West Explode in Size Amid Hot, Windy Conditions

Think Your Street Needs a Redesign? Ask an AI

I Got a Crash Course in Rodent Control at D.C.’s Rat Academy

NYC Wants In-Person Dining Back. Will Restaurant Week Be the Ticket?

FDIC’s Message to Crypto Investors: Digital Assets Aren’t Insured

Troubled Crypto Lender Babel Lost Big While Trading Client Funds

Coinbase Global Inc. is facing a US probe into whether it improperly let Americans trade digital assets that should have been registered as securities, according to three people familiar with the matter. The company’s shares dropped 21%.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission’s scrutiny of Coinbase has increased since the platform expanded the number of tokens in which it offers trading, said two of the people, who asked not to be named because the inquiry hasn’t been disclosed publicly. The probe by the SEC’s enforcement unit predates the agency’s investigation into an alleged insider trading scheme that led the regulator last week to sue a former Coinbase manager and two other people.

