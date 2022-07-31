Motorola (Android 13) update and bugs tracker (cont. updated) – PiunikaWeb

Ads

Update 1 [July 25; 09:48]: Some alleged new features of Motorola’s Android 13 (MYUI 4.0) update have been leaked.

This tracker has separate sections for keeping tabs on the update rollouts, bugs, and issues plaguing Motorola Android 13 update, and new features released by Motorola. Following is a brief explanation for each section:

That’s all for the instructions.

Note: Our team is trying hard to keep this tracker updated with all the latest info. However, if & when you feel something is missing, wrong, or should be added, do not hesitate to tip us in comments or through email.

PiunikaWeb started as purely an investigative tech journalism website with main focus on ‘breaking’ or ‘exclusive’ news. In no time, our stories got picked up by the likes of Forbes, Foxnews, Gizmodo, TechCrunch, Engadget, The Verge, Macrumors, and many others. Want to know more about us? Head here.

Previous article

Next article

My fascination with technology and computers goes back to the days of Windows XP. Since then, I have been tinkering with OS, mobile phones, and other things. When I am not working on anything, you will find me enjoying video games on some Discord server.

PiunikaWeb.com is owned and operated by DeepSeaGem Technologies India. Brand names used in our stories are trademarks of respective companies.

source