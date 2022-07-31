The Best New Movies And Shows To Stream On Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO, Paramount+ And Apple TV+ This Weekend – Forbes

Ads

If you’re like me, then you have multiple subscriptions to several different streaming platforms—which are all constantly adding new movies. Which begs the question each successive weekend: What do I watch?

For me, it helps to have all of those new films in one place. So in this article, I’ll run through the biggest new movies on major stream platforms, such as Netflix NFLX , Amazon AMZN Prime, Hulu, HBO, Peacock, Disney+, Apple AAPL AAPL TV+, and Paramount+.

At the end of the article, you can find a full list of all the new films available to stream this weekend.

A man has had his life turned upside down after his partner walks out on him after 17 years.

Honor is an ambitious high school senior whose sole focus is getting into an Ivy League college, assuming she can first score the coveted recommendation from her guidance counselor, Mr. Calvin.

In the early morning hours after Halloween 1988, four paper girls are out on their delivery route when they become caught in the crossfire between warring time-travelers, changing the course of their lives forever.

Tinja is a 12-year-old gymnast who’s desperate to please her image-obsessed mother. After finding a wounded bird in the woods, she brings its strange egg home, nestles it in her bed and nurtures it until it hatches. The creature that emerges soon becomes her closest friend and a living nightmare, plunging Tinja into a twisted reality that her mom refuses to see.

After years of facing supervillains, monsters and alien invaders, the world’s most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent and comic books’ famed journalist Lois Lane come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever — dealing with being working parents in today’s society.

After suffering a traumatic head injury that leaves her with serious memory loss issues, Sophia embarks on a quest to piece her life back together. However, she realises that the people who are helping her may not have her best interests in mind.

