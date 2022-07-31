Qualcomm Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market – MarketWatch

Ads

Shares of Qualcomm Inc. QCOM, -0.95% slumped 0.95% to $145.06 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index SPX, +1.42% rising 1.42% to 4,130.29 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, +0.97% rising 0.97% to 32,845.13. This was the stock’s second consecutive day of losses. Qualcomm Inc. closed $48.52 short of its 52-week high ($193.58), which the company achieved on January 5th.

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Friday, as Alphabet Inc. Cl A GOOGL, +1.84% rose 1.84% to $116.32, NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, +1.00% rose 1.00% to $181.63, and Cisco Systems Inc. CSCO, -0.55% fell 0.55% to $45.37. Trading volume (11.7 M) eclipsed its 50-day average volume of 9.6 M.

