Solana-Based Algorithimc Stablecoin Plummets 99% After a $3.5M Flash Loan Exploit – CryptoPotato

Ads

Following the exploit, the price of its stablecoin – the native ANA token – plunged by 99%.

Solana-based decentralized finance yield protocol, Nirvana, is the latest victim of a flash loan attack in the cryptocurrency space.

“We’re aware of a @nirvana_fi exploit that made use of Solend flash loans. We’re in contact with the team to help in any way we can. Funds on Solend are safe.”

Chayanika has been working as a financial journalist for three years. A graduate in Political Science and Journalism, her interest lies in regulatory implications with a focus on technological evolution in the crypto realm. Contact:Linkedin



Sign-up FREE to receive our extended weekly market update and coin analysis report

source