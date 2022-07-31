Edenloop Launches NFT Search Engine – Full Swing to NFT Portal Site – EIN News

Ads

/EIN News/ — NEW YORK, NY, July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Justin Hur, CEO of Edenloop, the Canada based NFT Marketplace, announces that they will launch a blockchain-based ‘Block Loop’ and carry out full-fledged business as an NFT portal site.



Edenloop is an NFT exchange that embodies the true decentralization of the web for personalization of information and contributes to the protection of the rights and interests of digital artists as well as the copyright of their creations.

Particularly, it is a representative ERC-20 NFT exchange in Korea characterized by increased safety through expanded 2D and 3D IP security technologies.

Edenloop’s newly introduced Web 3.0-based “Blockloop” functions similar to Google Web Crawling technology, and acts as a true decentralized search engine by checking centralized transactions of giant NFT marketplaces through blockchain technology that can search for and trade NFTs issued by foundations around the world.

The operating principle of Blockloop technology is that by crawling (importing) meta data of NFTs in blockchain, NFT information of marketplaces searched randomly by Loop Tag is purified through an algorithm of the Edenloop platform, duplicated transaction values are then classified, and similar classifications are stored in each database.

Snippet is a technology that provides various data such as token ID, contact address, and contact type of NFT that fits the intention of search within an aligned Loop Tag, and can also be traded.

This not only minimizes the time required to find information on portal sites, but also first provides keyword search ranking services to improve and maintain the quality of optimized platform traffic through SEO (Search Engine Optimization) technology.

Based on this, it is expected to protect intellectual property rights (IP) through the Edenloop platform security system and provide users with high scalability and opportunities through conjunction with real economy and various metaverse services.

Because the Edenloop platform protects intellectual property rights (IPR) by interworking NFTs and creations, the platform has the feature of self-providing security and revenue generation opportunities to enable preferential services to users to secure diversity.

Through Blockloop NFT is searched for all chains and only the stable transaction fee is required in the transactions, and this has the advantage of reducing transaction fees as a trading user, showing great advantage of receiving transaction rewards with Edenloop token ELT or EELT.

Edenloop’s CEO Justin Hur stated, “We perceived that a fast, comprehensive, and large-scope search engine was needed in to maximize NFT value. At present, this is under discussion with many domestic and foreign search engine engineers. As a result, Edenloop’s revampment of the block loop search engine will bring many changes in the market”. He added, “As a platform that combines NFT marketplaces and search engines, we will move to a full-scale global NFT portal site, and in the near future, there will be a big step through advancement into the major stock exchange market”.

Meanwhile, Edenloop, with a foundation of technology and patents, and as a company in possession of vast know-how and databases through business operations for 10 years with a total of 1,260 companies including Samsung, LGU+, and SKT, the newly introduced Blockloop technology is led by the general developer of Daum Kakao, the second largest portal site in Korea, and is expected to be launched by the leading developers of the Samsung mobile market.

