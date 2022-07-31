Take a sneak peek at at iPhone 14 leaks! Features, specs, launch date and much more – HT Tech

Ads

Apple iPhone 14 has already grabbed the imagination of the world and this is well ahead of its launch! Though it is not yet confirmed officially, the iPhone will be launched in September. Speculation about the iPhone have helped drive interest of fans skyhigh and plenty of details about it have surfaced online. However, these are just expectations and speculations, but these have a great habit of often turning out right. Check out the iPhone 14 leaks and rumours about what the new phone will be packing at launch.

Apple fans are eagerly waiting for the launch of the new model in the market. According to a report by The Sun, some significant improvements are expected in the latest model. It can be known that Apple had made only small changes in iPhone 13 compared to iPhone 12. “Experts think that means Apple is plotting a big move for the iPhone 14,” a report by The Sun said.

As already stated the iPhone 14 is expected to launch in the month of September 2022. But there is no information or official announcement on the same from Apple. The release date is expected to be September based on the earlier launch date of iPhones. Apple releases iPhones each year in September and that too in the early part of the month.

“For 2022, we’d expect the event to take place on Tuesday, September 13 or Wednesday, September 14. That would be followed by iPhone 14 pre-orders on Friday, September 16. And we’d expect an actual iPhone 14 release date of Friday, September 23,” The Sun said.

Apple fans can note that these dates are not confirmed.

Apple releases the information about its new model only a few days before the launch or on the launch day itself. Therefore the features and specifications that iPhone 14 can have are speculations as of now.

As per some iPhone 14 leaks and rumors, Apple is likely to remove the notch at the top of the iPhone, offering a full-screen front for the first time ever. The design for the selfie camera is likely to include a pill-shaped hole on the front of the device.

Also, there will be 4 iPhone 14 models. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, are expected to be launched this year. All the four new iPhone 14 models are expected to feature ProMotion displays with a high refresh rate of 120Hz, 6GB of RAM and the Pro models are likely to feature an upgraded 48-megapixel rear camera. Notably, there will be no iPhone 14 mini model.

The other details highlighted by iPhone 14 leaks is that the models are likely to start at 256GB of storage, up from 128GB. These four models are also supposed to have 5G network and extremely powerful chips.

