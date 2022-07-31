iPhone 14 Leak: Selfie Camera Gets Massive Upgrades! Better Auto Focus At Last? – Tech Times

Ads

iPhone 14 leak hints its selfie camera gets a massive upgrade as Apple is working to improve the front-facing snapper of its flagship smartphone.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared that the selfie camera of the rumored iPhone 14 might see some significant changes, which suppliers of the Cupertino giant highly suggest.

As per a news story by 9to5Mac, the next iPhone reportedly sports a refined selfie camera.

The news outlet notes that various reports have been sprouting like mushrooms from the early days of 2022, all predicting an upgraded front-facing camera for the next-generation iPhone.

This time, prominent analyst for all sorts of Apple stuff, Kuo, now echoes previous reports and rumors.

Kuo cites Apple suppliers in his latest prediction for the selfie camera of the unannounced iPhone, which sees the light of day this year.

The analyst was generous enough to share the camera upgrades in a blog post on Medium. He also shared it with his over 60,000 followers on Twitter.

Kuo shares that Sony continues to supply the sensor of the front-facing camera of the iPhone, while both Genius and Largan are responsible for their lenses.

On top of these suppliers, iPhone 14 also sees a new supplier, Luxshare ICT, alongside the Alps, thanks to its new autofocus upgrade.

Both Cowell and LG Innotek reportedly remain to be behind the Color Correction Matrix of the upcoming iPhone.

9to5Mac highlights that the front-facing selfie camera of Apple’s iPhone these days is pretty much dated already.

In fact, the front sensor failed to see any enhancements since the iPhone 11 introduced a new 12-megapixel camera, which sports an f/2.2 aperture.

But it appears that the new iPhone 14 is bound to change that drought.

Kuo says in his blog post that Apple is replacing the five-part lens of iPhones with a new six-part lens for its next-gen release.

The analyst also predicts an all-new iPhone with an f/1.9 aperture front-facing snapper.

Apart from these upgrades, Kuo states that suppliers hint that the new iPhone selfie camera is getting its much-awaited upgrade.

The iPhone 14 front-facing shooter should also gain an autofocus feature, the blog post suggests. 9to5Mac went on to explain what this could bring.

The auto focus on the selfie camera of iPhone 14 likely brings generally better-looking front-facing images and videos, compared to what the previously fixed focus lens offers.

