Get This Refurbished Microsoft Surface 3 for $200 – Entrepreneur

Save $30 off this refurbished tablet.

Many entrepreneurs are in the early chapters of a brand new way of living. The world of remote work isn’t going anywhere so we all have to find ways to maximize productivity without the comfort of an office. For many, that means maximizing your , and a great way to do that is by buying refurbished.

Refurbished electronics have been previously used but were returned to the factory after becoming damaged. At the factory, they were fixed up to run like new but because they may have some cosmetic defects, you can get them for a nice discount.

For instance, if you’re looking for a handy, flexible laptop/tablet to help you work from anywhere, this refurbished Microsoft Surface 3 Intel Atom Z8700, 2GB 64GB Windows 10 is a great choice. It’s on sale for 13 percent off $230 at just $199.99.

This 2015 model has a 10.8″ ClearType full HD display and ten-point multi-touch to let you easily browse and use your favorite apps as if you’re using a tablet. You can use the touchscreen to move objects around, zoom, and more, making it an especially useful tool for designers and creatives. It offers a three-point kickstand that’s great for working comfortably at a desk, on the couch, or while giving a presentation.

Need to jump on a Zoom call? The Microsoft Surface 3 supports standard Wi-Fi protocols (and Bluetooth 4.0) and offers an 8MP rear camera and 3.5MP front camera as well as a microphone to support seamless video calls. You can even enjoy enhanced sound with Dolby® stereo speakers. The ten-hour battery life gives you plenty of flexibility to call in from anywhere.

You don’t have to break the bank for flexible electronics. Get a refurbished Microsoft Surface 3 Intel Atom Z8700, 2GB 64GB Windows 10 for $30 off at just $199.99 today.

Prices subject to change.

