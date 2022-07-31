More Episodes Of “The Owl House” Season 2 Coming Soon To Disney+ (US) – What's On Disney Plus

Ads

Disney has announced that the final five episodes of the second season of the animated smash-hit series, “The Owl House”, will be coming to Disney+ in the United States on Wednesday 29th June 2022.

“The Owl House” follows Luz, a self-assured teenage girl who stumbles upon a portal to a magical realm where she befriends a rebellious witch, Eda, and a tiny warrior, King. Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda’s apprentice at the Owl House and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting.

Created and executive produced by Dana Terrace (Disney’s “DuckTales”), season two picks up immediately following the confrontation with Emperor Belos and finds our heroes working together to return Luz to the Human Realm, help Eda confront her inner demons, and search for the truth about King’s past.



The entire first season and the first sixteen episodes from the second season are available to stream now on Disney+.

