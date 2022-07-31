Crypto week at a glance: Bitcoin drops below $40,000 as crypto dominates Super Bowl – Economic Times

Ads

India’s stock indices jumped to their highest in four months on Thursday, mirroring the overnight strength on Wall Street, as investors interpreted the US Federal Reserve’s commentary the previous night as an indication that slower interest rate hikes might be in the offing.

Bids for 5G airwaves inched up by ₹169 crore on Thursday even as a spirited battle for 1800 MHz in UP (East) and action in the mid band or C-band (3.3-3.67 GHz) and high band (26 GHz) spectrum across geographies unexpectedly pushed the auctions to a fourth day.

The capital market regulator wants schemes of private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) funds to be ring-fenced from each other so that any stress and liabilities in one pool of money do not spill over into another.

