BNB TO PKR: Today’s Binance Coin to PKR on, July 29, 2022 – BOL News

29th Jul, 2022. 10:30 am
BNB TO PKR: Today’s Binance Coin to PKR on, July 29, 2022
In open exchange market, the rate of Binance Coin in Pakistani Rupees is Rs. 66370.05 on July 29, 2022.
The Rate of BNB decreased when compared with the previous day’s BNB rate which was Rs. 58366.91 on July 28, 2022
BOL News is a one-stop solution for crypto exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates
Disclaimer: All data and information are provided for informational purposes only. The data has not been provided for trading purposes or financial, investment, tax, legal, accounting, or other advice. In the case of trading, it is advised to consult your broker or financial representative to verify pricing before executing any trade. The exchange rate does not constitute investment advice. Further, it is n not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security or financial product.
