BNB TO PKR: Today’s Binance Coin to PKR on, July 29, 2022 – BOL News

Ads

Follow us on

loading….

loading….

loading….

loading….

loading….

loading….

loading….

loading….

loading….

loading….



Share

Listen

Font size

Dark Mode

Save

Print

BNB TO PKR: Today’s Binance Coin to PKR on, July 29, 2022

In open exchange market, the rate of Binance Coin in Pakistani Rupees is Rs. 66370.05 on July 29, 2022.

The Rate of BNB decreased when compared with the previous day’s BNB rate which was Rs. 58366.91 on July 28, 2022

BOL News is a one-stop solution for crypto exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates

Disclaimer: All data and information are provided for informational purposes only. The data has not been provided for trading purposes or financial, investment, tax, legal, accounting, or other advice. In the case of trading, it is advised to consult your broker or financial representative to verify pricing before executing any trade. The exchange rate does not constitute investment advice. Further, it is n not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security or financial product.

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News

Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.

Anupam Kher reacts to the infamous National Emblem controversy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ex made fun of William and Charles

Queen has ‘motherly sympathy’ for Boris Johnson but remains political

Is Meghan Markle on her way to the White House?

Educational institutions will reopen tomorrow as per schedule: Sindh govt

ECC approves to remove ban on imports except cars, phones, appliances: Miftah

Unopposed elected Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi takes oath as Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker

ATC sends KU blast suspect to jail on judicial remand

Imran Khan meets CM Punjab in Lahore

APPSF announced reopening of schools from Aug 1

Louis Tomlinson bashes 1D’s debut album despite 4.5m sales

Antonio Banderas got mooed at by co-stars

Full House star Jodie Sweetin marries Mescal Wasilewski

Kiran Tabeir gets trolled on her latest look

Ashley Greene reveals the Bella Swan parenting advice she’d take

Resham Defends Mahira Khan Against Khalil ur Rehman Qamar

Copyright © – BOL Group Ltd. All rights reserved.

source