Unusual Apple iPhone 14 Pro renders emerge with the camera design from the Pixel 6 series – Notebookcheck.net

Leaker and concept designer @aaple_lab has shared several renders of the iPhone 14 Pro. Unlike previous leaks, @aaple_lab’s renders show the iPhone 14 Pro without Apple’s well established square camera module. For reference, Apple adopted the square camera module with the iPhone 11 series, before bringing it to the iPad Pro 11 and iPad Pro 12.9 a year later.
While Apple has not released an iPhone with this camera module shape before, Google has with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Incidentally, Google is expected to re-use this design with the Pixel 6a, supposedly due in May 2022. As usual, early iPhone leaks should be viewed with scepticism. Even @aaple_lab stresses that he is unsure if the iPhone 14 Pro will look like this upon release. However, he claims to have been told that ‘we’ll see something similar with some tweaks’.
Still, the alleged double punch hole returns in these renders, allegedly for Face ID hardware and a front-facing camera. Embedding these sensors beneath display cut-outs would allow Apple to move away from the notch, which every Face ID-equipped iPhone has relied upon since the iPhone X. Reportedly, the iPhone 14 Pro series will arrive with an A16 Bionic SoC too, along with camera upgrades compared to the iPhone 13 series. A periscope camera is not thought to be arriving until 2023, though.
